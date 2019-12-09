E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'These teams will always give you a good game of football... hopefully we have the edge' - Taylor on Coventry clash

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 December 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor mull over options. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor mull over options. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Taylor hopes home advantage will help Ipswich Town finally get the better of Coventry City as the two sides play the third game of their rapid-fire trilogy this evening.

Will Keane celebrates his goal against Coventry Picture Pagepix LtdWill Keane celebrates his goal against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tonight's FA Cup second round replay sees the Sky Blues come to Portman Road, following two games at their temporary St Andrew's home, with both the initial staging of this tie and Saturday's League One game finishing in a 1-1 draw.

The spoils were deservedly shared in those two games but, with a winner required this evening and extra-time and penalties in place to ensure that happens, assistant manager Taylor hopes playing on home turf will give his side the edge.

"It's the way it's turned out because we didn't manage to see the first game out against them.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert leaving the pitch after the draw against Coventry Picture Pagepix LtdIpswich Manager Paul Lambert leaving the pitch after the draw against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd

"There's nothing better than playing games and winning games so it's one we're looking forward to. It's a home tie so we'll get to play in front of the supporters at Portman Road so we're looking forward to that.

"We'd have liked to (won) in the last two games but it wasn't to be.

"What you can say about the two teams is that you'll always get a good game of football because both look to play in the right manner and are an honest bunch of players.

"Hopefully we'll have the edge with the supporters behind us and hopefully we go and win the game."

When asked what kind of side manager Paul Lambert will opt to field in tonight's clash, given changes have been made for cup competitions this season, Taylor said:

"I think everyone comes into contention because we have a very important game on the Saturday that definitely comes into consideration so we'll take a look at the whole squad, see who's fit and who's ready to go.

"The gaffer has the squad rotation, which has worked well this season, so whether he changes things up again or keeps it the same is a decision he'll make. We'll all be involved in that as always.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in a very sparcely populated Birmingham City ground for the FA Cup tie against Coventry City Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in a very sparcely populated Birmingham City ground for the FA Cup tie against Coventry City Picture Pagepix

"We'll reassess everyone in terms of knocks and bruises and see where we're at."

On the possibility of youngsters being involved, such as midfielder Brett McGavin, Taylor said: "He's come in, as all the younger ones have, and did very well so we take a lot of pride from their performances.

"They've shown they're capable of doing a job at the right time and against the right team. If there's an opportunity the gaffer's shown he's not shy or scared to put the younger kids in and if it's something he feels right about doing then he'll go and do it."

