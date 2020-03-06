E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert's hopes for Skuse and Huws and a setback for Vincent-Young ahead of Coventry clash

PUBLISHED: 15:04 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 06 March 2020

Emyr Huws pictured during Town's 2-1 defeat at Blackpool Photo: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert is hopeful Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws could return for the visit of Coventry City but admitted Kane Vincent-Young has suffered a set-back.

Cole Skuse closes down Gary Madine Picture Pagepix LtdCole Skuse closes down Gary Madine Picture Pagepix Ltd

Midfielder Skuse and Huws missed Tuesday night's loss to Fleetwood with a gashed shin and a toe issue respectively, but Lambert believes they should be available for a game Flynn Downes will miss as he serves the final game of a two-match ban.

Lambert says he has 'one or two little knocks' ahead of the game and revealed Kane Vincent-Young has suffered a set-back in his bid to return from a groin injury which has kept him out since October.

"We'll see this morning but hopefully we'll be ok (with Skuse and Huws), so we'll see how the lads are and then judge it from there," he said.

"We have one or two little knocks from the other night, which is normal, and we'll judge it from the medical meeting.

Kane Vincent-Young has stepped up his rehab following surgery. Picture: ITFCKane Vincent-Young has stepped up his rehab following surgery. Picture: ITFC

"Kane (was doing well but had a little feeling on his groin in training the other day so we'll keep him back out and then see how it is.

"It's maybe too much because he's been out for a long, long time. It's the same with Danny Rowe, he's trained but he's been out for four months so one or two training sessions isn't enough."

Lambert was also asked whether Teddy Bishop is ready to play 90 minutes, having played 60 at Blackpool a week ago and then the final 15 of the Fleetwood loss.

"We're hoping so but it's still in its infancy with him because of the way he's been in the past," Lambert said.

"He's put himself forward, which is good, but whether he starts or not we will see. He's doing a lot better than what he was."

Lambert was also disappointed to see Idris El Mizouni's promising loan at Cambridge ended by a medial knee ligament injury.

"He was doing really well at Cambridge and it was going to be great for his development when he came back here next year, but I guess that's football.

"He tried a block and tweaked his knee. It's a bitter blow because from his side to be out and playing men's football every week here was a real plus."

With James Norwood (injured) and Kayden Jackson (suspended) both ruled out of the Coventry clash, teenager Tyreece Simpson is again likely to be involved, with Lambert impressed with his contribution from the bench in both the Blackpool and Fleetwood games.

"He's doing really well but the kids only just turned 18 years old," Lambert said.

"I'm led to believe the lad played rugby until last year but he's fitted in really well, is a good kid and is really strong. He has a lot of developing still to do but that's where we were with only him to put on.

"Let's see how he develops over the next few years. He's a strong, strong kid.

"Ben (Morris) was another one with a really bad injury (ACL) but Tyreece is maybe ahead of him for physicality."

