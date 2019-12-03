Date set for Town's Coventry FA Cup replay

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

The date has been set for Ipswich Town's FA Cup second round replay with Coventry City

Dejected duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the FA Cup draw against Coventry City. Picture: PAGEPIX Dejected duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the FA Cup draw against Coventry City. Picture: PAGEPIX

The Blues and Sky Blues will have to do it all again following their 1-1 draw in the original staging of the tie on Sunday, with Callum O'Hare scoring in the 94th minute to cancel out Will Keane's opener.

The Portman Road replay will now be played on Tuesday, December 10, just three days after the two sides have met in a League One clash at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Tickets are priced at adults £10; senior 65+ and Under 23s £5 and U19s £2. The lower tiers in the Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson stands will be open for the game as well as all tiers in the Co-Op Stand.

The winners will travel to either Plymouth Argyle or Bristol Rovers in round three, with those two sides playing their replay on the same evening.

The Coventry replay will complete a run of six-successive midweek games for the Blues.

Paul Lambert's side still have two games with dates yet-to-be-arranged, away at Oxford United and at home to Fleetwood Town. The latter was due to be played on FA Cup third round day, January 4, but will be postponed regardless of Ipswich's progression in the competition due to the fact Fleetwood have already secured their position in round three.