Date set for Town's Coventry FA Cup replay

PUBLISHED: 12:01 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 03 December 2019

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

The date has been set for Ipswich Town's FA Cup second round replay with Coventry City

Dejected duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the FA Cup draw against Coventry City. Picture: PAGEPIXDejected duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the FA Cup draw against Coventry City. Picture: PAGEPIX

The Blues and Sky Blues will have to do it all again following their 1-1 draw in the original staging of the tie on Sunday, with Callum O'Hare scoring in the 94th minute to cancel out Will Keane's opener.

The Portman Road replay will now be played on Tuesday, December 10, just three days after the two sides have met in a League One clash at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Tickets are priced at adults £10; senior 65+ and Under 23s £5 and U19s £2. The lower tiers in the Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson stands will be open for the game as well as all tiers in the Co-Op Stand.

The winners will travel to either Plymouth Argyle or Bristol Rovers in round three, with those two sides playing their replay on the same evening.

MORE: 'He has the temperament, character and talent to go a long way' - Ipswich icon Holland on newest captain Downes

The Coventry replay will complete a run of six-successive midweek games for the Blues.

Paul Lambert's side still have two games with dates yet-to-be-arranged, away at Oxford United and at home to Fleetwood Town. The latter was due to be played on FA Cup third round day, January 4, but will be postponed regardless of Ipswich's progression in the competition due to the fact Fleetwood have already secured their position in round three.

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

