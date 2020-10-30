Matchday Live: Town looking for back-to-back wins as Crewe visit Portman Road

Ipswich Town take on Crewe Alexandra this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town are in action this afternoon as Crewe Alexandra visit Portman Road. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Town got back to winning ways on Tuesday following two successive defeats, with the midweek victory of Gillingham moving them up to third in the table.

Crewe sit 15th heading into this afternoon’s game, but Lambert won’t be taking the men from Gresty Road lightly.

“I’ve never known an easy game and every game is hard in this division,” he said.

“We give them every respect they deserve but it’s a hard game. They play good football and are a good team so this will be a tough game for us.”

Follow the game live with us right here.