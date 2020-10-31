Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra

Ipswich Town beat Crewe Alexandra 1-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Got away with a nervy moment early on where he waited for a cross to come to him and would have been grateful to see Luke Offord’s header hit him on the shoulder. He responded well, though, with a good take on the floor and then a strong save from Owen Dale. His next contribution was outstanding as, with Tom Lowery surely certain to score, five yards out, he spread himself superbly and made an exceptional save to keep the scores level. He denied Lowery again in the second period and stood firm. His best display of the season. 8

Luke Chambers

A tidy performance from the skipper, with much of the defensive worry coming down the opposite flank. He wasn’t able to get beyond Edwards on too many occasions and was also unable to connect with what have usually been reliable cross-field balls. Defended well as Crewe laid siege at the end. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Another start for the youngster who, while certainly having his hands full with a mobile Crewe forward line, was able to keep his composure well and step into some awkward situations to come away with the ball. A good block towards the end. 7

Mark McGuinness

The youngster performed well on his debut on Tuesday night but stepped things up in this one as he made good decisions, headed several balls clear and made at least two last-ditch clearances during the final minutes of the game under real pressure. 7

Stephen Ward

The Irishman has now played three games in a week after returning to the side after three weeks out, with some signs of rust after recovering from an Achilles problem. Much of the Crewe pressure came down his left side as his starting position became more and more narrow as the game wore on. This wasn’t an easy game for the veteran but he just about got through it. 5

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder didn’t have things his own way in this game as Crewe passed the ball around the Ipswich midfield at times but he kept playing, kept showing bravery on the ball and looked to create when he could. He’ll have better games but he still contributed. 6

Teddy Bishop

For the second-successive game the midfielder looked the most likely to make something happen for Ipswich for long periods of this game. His touch is positive and his first thought it turning into space and then driving towards goal. There were dangerous moments but also times when his bursting runs took him beyond his team-mates, meaning he then lacked options to lay it off. 7

Alan Judge

Back in the side after missing two games with a hamstring injury and was positioned as his favoured No.10. He dropped deep regularly, though, searching for possession in an opening period where Town struggled to play in the final third. Improved after the break and delivered a superb cross for Oli Hawkins’ goal. Clearly he’s an offensive player but he contributed well in a defensive situations today, with some good interceptions, before surviving optimistic penalty appeals at the end. 6

Gwion Edwards

The winger had the Blues’ only real chance of the first-half but dragged his shot wide, while not being able to get past his man with any level of consistency to cause danger from the right flank. That continued into the second half when he often ended up running into dead ends or out of play. 5

Freddie Sears

A similar tale to Edwards in many ways, as the wide-man struggled to threaten the Crewe defence with any regularity. He worked hard throughout but had begun to tire and hobble a little before being withdrawn. 5

Oli Hawkins

Shouldering the striking burden once again and had some decent headers and touches, to bring others into the game, but wasn’t a big enough influence in the final third and wasn’t able to connect regularly with attacking midfielders or wide players in the first half. Bullied Omar Beckles to have a header saved and soon opened his account as, with the smallest of jumps over the same defender, beat his man to head Judge’s cross home with his final contribution. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Hawkins, 69)

Good to see the striker back on the pitch. He showed some of his qualities as he quickly closed down Crewe defenders but looked little rusty on the ball, understandably. 5

Jack Lankester (for Bishop, 79)

Dropped to the bench after two games in quick succession but came on to help see out this game and retained the ball well. n/a

Keanan Bennetts (for Sears, 84)

Another substitute appearance for the loanee. A start can’t be too far away. n/a