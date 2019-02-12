Live

Matchday Live: Town behind inside two minutes once again as old boy Lawrence strikes for Rams

Tom Lawrence (partly hidden on left) gives the visitors an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town take on Derby County this evening at Portman Road (kick-off 7.45pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues enter this game 10 points from safety, following Rotherham’s draw with Hull last night, while Bolton also made the Blues’ task harder following their 1-0 victory at Birmingham. Ipswich are now eight points adrift of 23rd.

Tonight they face a Derby side including former Blues Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence and Jack Marriott.

Tonight’s game will see Paul Lambert share the touchline with former England international Frank Lampard.

“Frank was a really, really good player,” said Lambert.

“To be fair I always found him good on the television. He was never bad-mouthing anyone or being too critical. It was always fair from a football point of view.

“I’ve got great respect for anyone who makes that step into management because it’s a hell of a hard job.”

Follow the game live with us here.