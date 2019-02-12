Matchday Live: Town behind inside two minutes once again as old boy Lawrence strikes for Rams
PUBLISHED: 17:15 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:10 13 February 2019
Ipswich Town take on Derby County this evening at Portman Road (kick-off 7.45pm).
The Blues enter this game 10 points from safety, following Rotherham’s draw with Hull last night, while Bolton also made the Blues’ task harder following their 1-0 victory at Birmingham. Ipswich are now eight points adrift of 23rd.
Tonight they face a Derby side including former Blues Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence and Jack Marriott.
Tonight’s game will see Paul Lambert share the touchline with former England international Frank Lampard.
“Frank was a really, really good player,” said Lambert.
“To be fair I always found him good on the television. He was never bad-mouthing anyone or being too critical. It was always fair from a football point of view.
“I’ve got great respect for anyone who makes that step into management because it’s a hell of a hard job.”
Follow the game live with us here.