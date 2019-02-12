Opinion

Player Ratings: Young midfield trio drive Ipswich forward in impressive display

Richard Keogh and Flynn Downes battle for the ball in the first half of the Ipswich Town v Derby County (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 13 February 2019.

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Derby County this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Ipswich Town held Derby County and ex-Blues striker Martyn Waghorn to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Bartosz Bialkowski

Captain for the evening in the absence of Chambers and Skuse. Was wrong-footed for the first goal after Lawrence’s shot clipped off the back of Knudsen but responded well and commanded his box well throughout before making a superb late save to deny Richard Keogh. 7

James Bree

The Aston Villa loanee’s best display in an Ipswich shirt. Fired wide at start of second half and, as well as defending well, looked like he could be the source of Ipswich attacking moves down the right flank. 7

Jonas Knudsen applauds fans at the end of the game.

Matthew Pennington

Responded well following his mistake in Sunday’s East Anglian derby. Looked to shoulder the extra responsibility in the absence of Chambers well, heading ball after ball clear and also being part of a swarming defence who blocked a number of goal-bound efforts. Could maybe have done better with two headed chances. 7

Jonas Knudsen

The Derby goal flicked off his back and found the back of the net, when he could perhaps have done a little more. Did superbly well to block a Duane Holmes effort in the first half, before the Derby man repaid the favour in the second as he headed the Dane’s goalbound shot off the line. A good display in the middle of the defence. 7

Matthew Pennington and Jonas Knudsen both try to get on the end of Alan Judge free kick.

Myles Kenlock

A good all-round display from the youngster. Stood up to the physical challenge and also kept the ball well. The diamond midfield system leaves the Ipswich full-backs exposed at times but, despite a few nervy moments, he defended well. 7

Trevoh Chalobah

With Cole Skuse absent with a virus, the young Ipswich midfield needed to shoulder extra responsibility. Chalobah more than played his part in doing that, keeping the ball well and showing a calmness in his play, which is evidence of how much he has progressed in what is his first season of senior football. Was given the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award but nearly dropped the champagne bottle during his post-match interviews. 7

Former Town loanee Tom Lawrence pulls up injured after giving Derby the lead at Portman Road last night.

Flynn Downes

The youngster brought his usual tenacity to midfield and also showed how his passing has improved during the course of this season. Combined well with both Bishop and Chalobah before being replaced just after the break as the effects of illness hit. 7

Teddy Bishop

Another start for the midfielder, who signed a new contract with the Blues at the end of last week. He was tenacious both on the ball and off it, wasn’t scared to put his foot in and has a drive to his game the rest of the Ipswich midfield contingent lack. A good display. 8

Town players warm up ahead of the Derby match.

Alan Judge

The Irishman looks better with every passing week and is starting to make Ipswich tick. He wants the ball at all times and roams the pitch looking to offer support to every Ipswich player when they have the ball. He’s tenacious, a battler and a real positive influence on the team. 8

Will Keane

Is much more impactful when he is supported well, as he was this evening. The forward has a good first touch that can bring others into play. His sights of goal were limited but his work was unselfish and productive for those around him. 7

Jon Nolan's effort beats Derby County keeper Kelle Roos to level 1-1 in the Ipswich Town v Derby County (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 13 February 2019.

Collin Quaner

Pressed from the front and put repeated pressure on the Rams’ backline whenever he opened his long legs. Had one shot over the top of the bar and linked up well with Keane. Laid the ball off for Nolan’s goal after a good run. 6

Jon Nolan (for Downes, 53)

Made an almost instant impact as he picked his spot superbly to fire the Blues level. Moved the ball well, brought others into play and made much more of an impact than he was able to at Norwich at the weekend. 7

Andre Dozzell (for Bishop. 68)

Paul Lambert said Dozzell’s ‘time is coming’ during his pre-match press conference and the youngster made a good impact on this game. His touch is good, his vision is even better and he looks to make every pass count. One or two balls nearly split the Derby defence. It wasn’t to be tonight but his time is coming. 7

Ellis Harrison (for Quaner 75)

Maybe unlucky not to start this game following a positive substitute appearance at Norwich and made a similar impact hear. As Derby pushed for the win he was able to find pockets of space but sadly wasn’t able to find a killer ball to team-mates. His touch is good, though and he uses his body well to make space for himself and those around him. 6