Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster

Alan Judge has a cross blocked. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Doncaster Rovers this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Alan Judge looks to be pushed off the ball in the area by Reece James early in the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge looks to be pushed off the ball in the area by Reece James early in the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

A good afternoon for the Ipswich Town goalkeeper, who was quick off his line on a few occasions to snuff out danger. Made a good save to deny Ennis and then spread himself brilliantly to keep out Taylor just before the half-time whistle. He saw Ben Sheaf's effort clatter off the outside of his post and, you know what, he may have just got the slightest of touches. 7

Kane Vincent-Young

Another good display from the wing-back at the start of his Ipswich career. His step overs bring back memories of Fabian Wilnis and get the crowd off their feet but he wasn't able to get involved in an attacking sense as often as he would like, until the final 20 minutes or so. Had one rocket of a shot which flew over the top. 7

Luke Chambers

Lived on the edge at times during this game but got the job done during a good display. He got turned inside for the move which led to Taylor's chance but got back well to head the ball away from danger following Holy's save. Got back brilliantly to thwart young substitute Kiwomya with a superb tackle towards the end and made some good interceptions in the box late on. 7

Alan Judge battles with Reece James. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge battles with Reece James. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The young defender is as calm as they come, both on the ball and without it. He reads the game well and used that skill on a few occasions to step in and win the ball from more experienced players. He worked the ball into midfield well and is beginning to make a starting spot his own. An exciting young asset. 8

Myles Kenlock

Endured a tough start to this game as he had to deal with tests both aerially and balls in behind. He needed to be stronger but improved as the game went on, although his passing was a little wayward. Made two good contributions in the second half as he first made an excellent block on a goal-bound Ennis shot before winning the ball well from Kiwomya as the two players chased towards the Ipswich goal in the final moments. 6

Cole Skuse

Another good display from the experienced campaigner. He and Downes were over-run at times but got the midfield under control as the game went on. There was a nervous moment as he received treatment after taking a bang to the jaw, having superbly won a headed 50/50 to launch at attack. He moved the ball well, won it back at times and was a positive influence throughout. Played a superb long pass for Norwood's late chance. 8

Flynn Downes

Cole Skuse wins a high ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cole Skuse wins a high ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The youngster was voted the club's player-of-the-month by Ipswich fans prior to kick-off and continued the form which won him the award in the first half, keeping the ball well and turning into positive positions. Volleyed over from an Alan Judge free-kick to end the first-half and picked up a yellow card for a cynical foul soon into the second. That perhaps contributed to the decision to replace him just after the hour mark. 7

Gwion Edwards

Bringing Edwards back into his league XI was the only change made by Lambert for the start of this game, with the Welshman hustling up and down his flank throughout. He put in a great cross for Kayden Jackson to bravely head but was replaced on the hour. 5

Alan Judge

Back from international duty and straight back in as a starter on the left of a 4-4-2. We know this isn't his best position and so it proved again this afternoon. He swapped to the right at times and always wanted the ball without being able to find the end product. Quick-thinking from a corner teed Downes up to volley over in the first half but despite undoubted effort it didn't happen for him today. 5

James Norwood

A frustrating afternoon for the Ipswich No.10. He struggled in air in his battle with giant defender Tom Anderson and didn't have his own way on the ground either. You could see from his demeanour that he was finding things tough. He had dinked left-footed effort saved by Lawlor and then, as the game reached its final moments, had a lashed shot pushed away. This wasn't his day but better lies ahead for a striker who gives his all throughout. 5

Kayden Jackson

A very quiet opening to the game but then played a superb stabbed ball for Norwood to run onto as he launched an Ipswich attack. In the second half his very brave header couldn't quite be angled towards goal and lashed a shot high and wide. Full of running before being replaced by Keane. 5

Jon Nolan (for Downes, 63)

Brought on to try and move the ball quicker through midfield but took a while to get into the game. Played some sweeping passes but has more to give. 5

Anthony Georgiou (for Edward, 63)

His positive first touch and a desire to run at his man was exactly what Ipswich needed off the bench. Sadly it didn't quite have the intended results today. A first start can't be far away. 6

Will Keane (for Jackson, 78)

It's great to have the striker back in senior action. Had little sight of goal today but did show how helpful his good first touch can be. A start is probably too much of an ask right now but he's a superb option from the bench until he's up to full speed. 5