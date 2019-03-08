Changes, a power-packed bench, a familiar name and dealing with two curses - notes ahead of Ipswich Town v Doncaster

Thumbs up to Town fans from manager Paul Lambert following his sides 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Â© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town return to action against Doncaster this weekend following an international break. Andy Warren looks ahead to the game at Portman Road

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toto Nsiala is not quite ready to make his first-team return. Picture: ROSS HALLS Toto Nsiala is not quite ready to make his first-team return. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Change in store?

Ipswich Town are back at it this weekend after an international break which saw them lose top spot to Wycombe and drop to third.

It's provided an opportunity for rest, recuperation and planning at Playford Road, as the Blues enter another run of three games in a week.

Even if Lambert sticks with the winning team which beat Shrewsbury 3-0 last time out, changes are likely for the game at MK Dons on Tuesday night and then again for Saturday's visit to Gillingham.

Will Keane played an hour for Town U23s on Monday night. Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Keane played an hour for Town U23s on Monday night. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lambert's flexed his squad during the early weeks of the season in a bid to keep players fit and firing while he's also chopped and changed formations, too.

When the Town boss says 'systems don't win games, players do', he's right. Ipswich are also fortunate that, on paper, they arguably possess better players than their third tier rivals.

MORE: Lambert's been a shapeshifter at the start of the season... but which system suits Ipswich Town best as they return to action?

That's not to say they can rely on perceived talent alone, though. That's why Lambert has made changes to his formations as he bids to give his side's ability the best chance of coming out on top.

We've seen 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, a diamond midfield and now, most recently, a 3-5-2 system using wing-backs.

Jon Nolan is on his way back after recovering from a calf injury. Photo: Steve Waller Jon Nolan is on his way back after recovering from a calf injury. Photo: Steve Waller

It will be interesting to see which way he turns this weekend.

Bench boost

If Lambert goes with the same line-up which beat Shrewsbury last time out, the Blues could conceivably field a bench of Will Norris, James Wilson, Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan, Andre Dozzell, Anthony Georgiou and Will Keane this weekend.

That's ridiculously strong for this level of football.

Anthony Georgiou and Alan Judge have both been away on international duty. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Anthony Georgiou and Alan Judge have both been away on international duty. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Keane and Toto Nsiala both stepped up their returns from injury this week with an hour each in the Under 23s and, while both could probably benefit from a few more minutes in their legs before being thrown into action, the progress they have made is most welcome.

MORE: 'He's done really well... but he needs a kick up the backside sometimes' - Lambert on Ipswich defender Woolfenden

Luke Garbutt, who remember has two goals in two Ipswich games, is also close to a return while Teddy Bishop, Freddie Sears and Jack Lankester are all to come back into contention once they are full recovered from their injury lay-offs.

Lambert has strength in every position and, in the not too distant future, will be needing to leave players 'too good for this level' out of his matchday 18 completely.

That's before you even think about talented youngsters such as Idris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra.

Back from the sack

The last time Darren Moore took on Ipswich Town, his day ended with him receiving his P45.

Only managing a 1-1 draw against lowly Ipswich in March was the final straw for the West Brom board, who sacked a manager who just a few months previously had come so close to an unlikely Premier League survival and had led the Baggies to fourth in the second tier.

After a few months out of the game he was back before the start of this season, taking over a Doncaster side who had just missed out in the League One play-offs to Charlton Athletic.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore Picture: Will Kilpatrick/Focus Images Ltd Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore Picture: Will Kilpatrick/Focus Images Ltd

He's made a decent start, too, winning three of his five League One games during a run which saw Rovers' game against now-expelled Bury and struggling Bolton postponed.

They sit seventh but, if they win their two games in hand on the rest of the league (just one on Ipswich) they could go top.

MORE: Contract conundrums: Skuse, Dozzell, Edwards and Rowe among those in final year of Ipswich Town deals



A familiar name

Luke Garbutt has scored two goals in two games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Garbutt has scored two goals in two games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

It's been a long time since the name 'Kiwomya' graced the Portman Road turf.

Striker Chris was a big part of the Ipswich side which won promotion to the top flight in 1992, making 250 appearances during a Town career which ran from 1987 to 1995 when he joined Arsenal.

His nephew Alex, son of his former footballer brother Andy, is part of the Doncaster squad and could potentially make the bench in this game.

The 23-year-old winger or striker is a former Chelsea youth who has also previously played for Barnsley, Chesterfield and Crewe.

Doncaster striker Alex Kiwomya, pictured right during his Chelsea days, is the nephew of former Ipswich man Chris Kiwomya. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Doncaster striker Alex Kiwomya, pictured right during his Chelsea days, is the nephew of former Ipswich man Chris Kiwomya. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Two curses are better than one

Ipswich will have the weight of history pushing against them when they take to the Portman Road pitch this weekend.

Their recent record when coming out of international breaks is dire to say the least, with the Blues not winning in that scenario for five years.

Since the victory over Millwall in September 2014, the Blues have played 18 games, failed to win, drawn eight and lost the other 10.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has won the League One Manager of the Month award for August. Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has won the League One Manager of the Month award for August. Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: 'Now it's getting better, slowly' - work begins to give tired sections of Portman Road a much-needed facelift

Then you have to add in the manager of the month award won by boss Lambert, which itself brings a 'curse' for those picking up individual honours.

In the last three League One seasons, only eight of the 27 award winners have claimed three points in the very next game.

We'll soon see if Ipswich can buck the trend.