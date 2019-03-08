The Boot Room: Formations, team selection and opposition threats - Watson and Warren preview Town v Doncaster

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren look ahead to Ipswich Town's clash with Doncaster Rovers Archant

Ipswich Town host Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road this weekend, kick-off 3pm.

The game sees two unbeaten sides face off in Suffolk, with the Blues sitting third after winning four and drawing two of their opening six games.

Paul Lambert's men lost top spot to Wycombe during the international break after their game at Rochdale was postponed, meaning they've played a game less than the teams around them.

Darren Moore's Doncaster, meanwhile, have only played five League One games due to the fact they were scheduled to play Bury, before the Shakers were expelled from the league, and their game with Bolton was postponed due to 'welfare issues' relating to Wanderers' young players.

Town could go top again with a win.

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren preview the action right here in The Boot Room.