Date confirmed for cup clash with Premier League Fulham
PUBLISHED: 11:36 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 08 September 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Ipswich Town will host Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup next Wednesday night, the club have confirmed.
The Blues will welcome the Cottagers to Portman Road on Wednesday, September 16, with a 7pm kick-off.
Paul Lambert’s men kicked off their competitive season in style with a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the first round on Saturday.
MORE: Town issue important information for season ticket holders in anticipation of fans’ return
Should they progress again, the Blues will face either Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday, again at home, on either the 22 or 23 of September.
The game will be available to watch on Town’s iFollow video service, with further details to be released in due course.
