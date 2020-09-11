E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Blues host Premier League Fulham in Carabao Cup clash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 September 2020

Ipswich Town face Fulham in the Carabao Cup tonight. Picture: PA

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Fulham in the Carabao Cup this evening. Kick-off 7pm.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game, Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor said it’s a game for everyone to look forward to: “Definitely, two teams who want to go and play football. We spoke about it after the game on Saturday, that typically with no supporters allowed in we’ll draw a Premier League team and it will end up being one which would have been a full house.

“It’s just the way it works out that we don’t have that full house coming in and the atmosphere it would have been.

“I think we’re all missing the supporters, we were all needing them back and getting behind the lads. Without a shadow of a doubt they would have helped tonight when it was a little bit tough for the lads and I’m suite sure the supporters would have got them through that.”

Stick with us for live updates

