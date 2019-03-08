Matchday Live: Town's fringe players get a chance to impress as Lambert and Evans meet again on the touchline

Ipswich Town host Gillingham this evening. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are in EFL Trophy action against Gillingham at Portman Road this evening. (Kick-off 7.45pm)

The Blues beat Tottenham 2-1 in their opening group game thanks to a brace from Jordan Roberts, with both goals assisted by Armando Dobra.

Both players are likely to start again, while Will Norris, Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock, Emyr Huws, Idris El Mizouni and Danny Rowe are all set to start.

There will be welcome returns for Toto Nsiala and Will Keane, too. Nsiala hasn't played competitively this season due to the hamstring injury picked up in pre-season, while Keane has been out for a fortnight with a minor groin issue.

You can follow the game live with us right here.