Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues bid to get back to winning ways as Gillingham visit Town

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 October 2020

Ipswich Town are in action against Gillingham at Portman Road tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town are in action against Gillingham at Portman Road tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town are back in action this evening when they host Gillingham at Portman Road - kick-off 7pm.

A six-game unbeaten start to the League One campaign has come to an abrupt end with defeats at Doncaster (4-1) and then Lincoln (1-0), seeing the Blues drop from first to fourth in the table.

They have a chance to put things right tonight when Gillingham come to Portman Road, ahead of Crewe’s visit this weekend, and Teddy Bishop is confident his side will soon be back on track.

“I would say it’s not time to panic because it’s still very early on in the season,” the midfielder said.

“We’ve started the season well on the whole and now we have two home games to put it right.”

Follow the game live with us.

