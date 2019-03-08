Opinion

Players ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham

Will Keane leaps over Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh after scorings Towns final goal in their 4-0 EFL Trophy victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town beat Gillingham 4-0 in the EFL Trophy this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts goal to give them a 2-0 lead in the Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts goal to give them a 2-0 lead in the Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

A virtual spectator in the first half but dealt with a couple of high balls well enough. It was the same story in the second as his all white/silver strip returned to the changing room in pristine condition. 6

Will Keane beats Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh for Town's fourth, in the 4-0 EFL Trophy victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Keane beats Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh for Town's fourth, in the 4-0 EFL Trophy victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien

A rare outing for the defender, who is now firmly behind Kane Vincent-Young (as well potentially Gwion Edwards) in the right wing-back pecking order. He was solid throughout his 45 minutes on the pitch but doesn't offer the same attacking instinct as the two players previously mentioned. Was replaced at the break due to illness. 6

Luke Woolfenden

One of only two players, along with James Wilson, to keep their place from the weekend win at Fleetwood. The academy product was comfortable throughout this game and dealt with all thrown at him. He stepped out with the ball well on a few occasions. 7

Janoi Donacien wins this aerial battle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Janoi Donacien wins this aerial battle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala

The Town captain for the evening gave away the ball with his first touch of the game but was quickly into his stride, winning two good headers. It remained that way for the rest of the game as he safely negotiated his first competitive game of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury. A good display. 7

James Wilson

Kept his place, like Woolfenden, and had a similarly comfortable evening. He won his headers and kept the ball well, while also playing some well-placed balls into the channels. Will be missed at Accrington in 10 days' time when he serves the one-game ban picked up following his red card on Saturday. 7

Ed Sheeran watching the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ed Sheeran watching the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Myles Kenlock

After starting the season as a first-team regular, Kenlock is now behind Luke Garbutt in the pecking order but did his cause no harm tonight. Neat and tidy and in control throughout, he also had some decent moments going forward. 7

Emyr Huws

You could see the Welshman fancied a shot after the ball was worked down the right flank, with his low effort finding the bottom corner after just eight minutes of play. This was his fourth Ipswich Town goal, 904 days after his last in the memorable Easter Monday victory over Newcastle. Was involved in Roberts' goal as he popped a clever pass into the path of El Mizouni before geeing the crowd up with a superb touch and run around Henry Woods. He was neat and tidy in all he did with some excellent close control, passing and forward movement as he took another vital step in his comeback. 8

Emyr Huws, to the left and almost totally hidden, fires Town into an early lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emyr Huws, to the left and almost totally hidden, fires Town into an early lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Idris El Mizouni

A good performance from the one-cap Tunisian international. It was his driving run and blocked shot which produced Roberts' goal, while his expertly-delivered corner bounced into the net off of Mikael Madron. Away from the goals, his touch was good, his set-piece was excellent and he looked to be positive whenever possible. 7

Danny Rowe

Deployed in the No.10 role behind the two Ipswich strikers and brought discipline and energy to it, while still finding time to drift in search of possession. His touch was good and used that to bring himself into the game. Had a shot blocked at the start of the second period before being initially credited with the third goal, which went in off of Mandron. 8

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jordan Roberts

This competition represents the forward's best chance of gametime this season and he once again found the net. His goal was well-taken as he latched onto El Mizouni's blocked shot and finished with power and precision, while the rest of his all-round game was good. Took a knock before the break which ultimately forced him off. 7

Will Keane

This was the striker's first competitive start since returning to the club in August, having been sidelined by a minor groin problem. He had little sight of goal in the first half but we did get a glimpse of what he's all about with some expert touches - most notably a superb chest down which started the move for Roberts' goal. Took his late goal superbly, showing composure to slot past the goalkeeper. 7

A happy Jordan Roberts after he had scored to give Town a 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com A happy Jordan Roberts after he had scored to give Town a 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Armando Dobra (for Roberts, 46)

Was the star of the show last time out in this competition, as he made both of Roberts' goals in the victory over Tottenham, but had to make do with a place on the bench this time. He was introduced at the break, though, following Roberts' injury and was involved immediately as a flicked a ball through for Rowe to shoot before teeing up El Mizouni to have an effort deflected over. Busy throughout, again showing his promise. 7

Gwion Edwards (for Donacien, 46)

Another outing as a wing back and had little to do defensively while getting forward with a few good runs. Put on one superb cross and had a long-range shot saved. 7

Idris El Mizouni congratulates Jordan Roberts after he had scored to give the home side a 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Idris El Mizouni congratulates Jordan Roberts after he had scored to give the home side a 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tommy Hughes (for Wilson, 80)

A big moment for the teenager, stepping off the pitch for his Ipswich debut. Wasn't over-awed and always wanted the ball. Hopefully this is just the start for him. n/a