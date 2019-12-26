Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 Boxing Day draw with Gillingham
PUBLISHED: 18:20 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 26 December 2019
Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Gillingham on Boxing Day. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.
Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful
Will Norris
In the thick of the action early as he turned Brandon Hanlan's shot round the post and then held Thomas O'Connor's effort having bizarrely presented the ball straight to Mikael Mandron in the build-up. Gillingham were keen to pin corners and balls into the box onto the Ipswich goalkeeper and he had a mixed time, catching and failing to make it through traffic to punch in equal measure. Made another good stop after the break to deny O'Connor but continued to look a little uncomfortable in the conditions. Ultimately, though, he left with his clean sheet intact. 5
Janoi Donacien
Back in the side at right-back and, after being caught inside for Hanlon's early opportunity recovered well and had a solid first half defensively. He got forward on a couple of occasions but wasn't able to link up with Edwards often enough. It was a similar story in the second period as Ipswich had the majority of the play but created little. 5
Luke Woolfenden
Was out-muscled on the touchline by Hanlon early on and needed partner Nsiala to come across to bail him out with a good block as he looked a little casual. Was a good passing outlet for his midfield as they looked to play out from the back but, all-too-often, the move would break down. Gillingham's physicality tested the youngster at times but he managed to get through that well enough. 5
Toto Nsiala
Started successive league games for the first time this season despite being substituted early at Portsmouth a week ago. Made a good block to help out Woolfenden early on and needed to make an excellent recovery tackle to get himself out of trouble after a poor back-pass had allowed Hanlon to get in behind. Was booked in the closing moments of the first half for dragging Hanlon to the floor and then took a real whack to the head when he collided with a metal gate while trying to save a corner at the start of the second. Defended well enough in the second period as he completed 90 minutes in the league for the first time this season. Gillingham manager Steve Evans was incensed that the defender remained on the pitch following a tackle late on. 4
Luke Garbutt
Much of the Gillingham attack came through the centre of the pitch, but Garbutt defended well from his left back position. He got forward on a number of occasions, particularly in the second half, with the pace and flight of his deliveries always looking dangerous from open play. Sadly, though, they didn't land on Ipswich heads or feet. His delivery from corners, along with Judge's, was disappointing though as Ipswich lacked real threat from set-pieces. 5
Cole Skuse
Struggled with bouncing balls early on and was one of a string of players who misplaced passes and prompted groans from the Portman Road crowd. Improved as the game went on without ever truly being able to dominate the midfield battle. 4
Jon Nolan
A quiet first half as he started alongside Skuse in a midfield two, with the duo struggling to influence the game. Nolan is the player you would want to see take on the more advanced positions but, sadly, it didn't happen anywhere near often enough. Came out for the second period with more intensity, making a charging run to try and reach a ball on the edge of the area and having a shot deflected up and over Jackson. His next moment saw a driven shot blocked by Jack Tucker, before he got back superbly to block O'Connor's shot after the wide man had been left in space on the edge of the box. 4
Gwion Edwards
Played in a more-favourable right-wing role in this game, having been deployed at wing-back a week ago at Portsmouth. He had his moments as he looked to escape the shackles of Connor Ogilvie down the flank but his balls into the area weren't quite of a high enough standard to create chances. Put in a good ball for Jackson at the start of the second period but wasn't able to produce that regularly enough. 5
Alan Judge
It was the Irishman who sparked Ipswich's upturn in form at the end of the first period as he looked to get on the ball and make things happen whenever possible. There wasn't always an end product but he was always available and worked his way around the field looking to bring others into the game. Had one moment when he exchanged passes on the edge of the area before slipping a neat reverse pass to Jackson, but his ball was too heavy for the pacy striker to get on the end of. 5
Kayden Jackson
Back in the side after starting on the bench at Portsmouth and was the first Ipswich player to have a shot in anger. That was blocked before his rebound was fired into the side-netting. His big moment came towards the end of the first half when his cross through the box ended up going behind Norwood as the strike pairing's wires were crossed. Headed Edwards' cross wide at the start of the second period before having a shot deflected out for a corner a few minutes later. Ipswich tried to use his clever channel-running ability but couldn't quite connect. 5
James Norwood
Like the rest of the Ipswich side, Norwood was quiet early on as his first real moment saw him charging to try and meet a Jackson cross which ultimately ended up running behind him. Started the second period with a driving run into Gillingham territory before being crowded out, with the striker then popping up on the edge of the box and looking to shoot without seeing Garbutt charging up on his left shoulder. Fought throughout and had some clever late touches without gaining opportunities of his own. 4
Freddie Sears (for Donacien, 81)
Given a great reception as he returned to action after more than 10 months out and had a couple of bright moments on the ball during his brief cameo. n/a