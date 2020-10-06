Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Gillingham

Scorer of Towns second, Ben Folami celebrates with provider Liam Gibbs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town’s youngsters beat Gillingham 2-0 in the EFL Trophy this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

David Cornell saves an early effort from Gillinghams Matty Willock. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com David Cornell saves an early effort from Gillinghams Matty Willock. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

David Cornell

The Welshman had the armband for this game and was in action very early as he sprung to make a good save from Alex MacDonald. We’ve quickly learned that the keeper is a good talker and this was in evidence again, both in terms of loud orders and quiet words as he looked to help young defender Elkan Baggott through the game whenever necessary. He made a couple of decent saves after the break. You couldn’t have asked much more of him this evening. 7

Janoi Donacien

This was a rare moment for the right-back to impress and, as one of the senior players in the side, looked solid enough defensively and looked to support Armando Dobra going forward. He produced a good block on Trae Coyle’s shot early on and continued to play well after the break. 7

Janoi Donacien and Jack Lankaster celebrate with Armando Dobra, after he had scored to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Janoi Donacien and Jack Lankaster celebrate with Armando Dobra, after he had scored to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

A return from injury for the young centre-back who, along with Donacien, was one of only two ‘qualifying players’ in this team. He took the brunt of John Akinde’s physical threat and coped well with that, though he did have a few sloppy moments on the ball and passes that flew out of play on a night where he occasionally looked to lose concentration. 6

Elkan Baggott

This was a big night for the academy scholar who made his professional debut alongside Woolfenden. The left-footed 17-year-old looked a little nervous early on, with some hurried passes, but grew into the game and made two good blocks before the interval as well as digging out a dangerous cross. His second half was strong, with good positioning and a growing confidence. Definitely one for the future. 7

Elkan Baggott drives the ball forwards. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Elkan Baggott drives the ball forwards. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Corrie Ndaba

Usually a central defender, the Irishman was deployed at left-back here and played the position well and looked after his flank. He had a few forays forward but wasn’t able to cause too much danger, before turning that side of his game up a little in the second half. Did he do enough to be in the conversation for a start at Blackpool at left-back on Saturday, given Stephen Ward has been ruled out? We’ll have to wait and see on that one. 7

Brett McGavin

The central midfielder’s progress has been good over the last year and he’s been a positive influence whenever he’s been involved. The same was true in this game as he kept the ball and used it well, without ever being able to truly dominate the midfield. Ipswich would like to loan him out which, if they’re able to, would help the 20-year-old take the next step. 7

Liam Gibbs holds off Alex MacDonald. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Liam Gibbs holds off Alex MacDonald. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Liam Gibbs

The youngster made his debut in this competition last year and was one of a number of Ipswich players who grew into this game. Like the majority of players coming out of Town’s academy, he keeps the ball well and is comfortable on it, with his effort to win the ball and cross for Ben Folami’s goal the highlight of his match. 7

Jack Lankester

Twenty months on from his last professional start, this game will have meant a lot to the young attacking midfielder, who lined up as the most advanced of the central three. His close control was excellent, as was his desire to get on the ball, turn and bring others into the game. Was screaming at Dobra to pass to meet his excellent run before his team-mate ultimately found the top corner. This is a real step forward for a player with plenty of ability. 7

Ben Folami scores Towns second goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ben Folami scores Towns second goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Armando Dobra

The young attacker loves this competition, having impressed in it against Tottenham’s youngsters last season and doing so again tonight. His efforts didn’t always pay off and he was sometimes guilty of taking one touch too money, but he looked to make things happen every time he got the ball. He stepped things up after the break and got his reward with an excellent goal thanks to a driving run and a superb shot into the top corner. He received a hearty applause as he left the pitch. 8

Tyreece Simpson

Another player who first emerged in this competition a year ago. He had a bit of a rough ride in this game, particularly in the first half against tough opponents as he led the line alone, but he used his body well, challenged for every ball and was involved in the move for Dobra’s goal with good strength and a touch off. 7

Town players celebrate with Armando Dobra after he had scored to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town players celebrate with Armando Dobra after he had scored to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ben Folami

The young Aussie has shown what he’s all about during his first-team involvement over the last couple of years and has now reached a stage where he needs regular football. This game will have helped, though, and he has two chances in the first half without fully catching his efforts before some excellent movement saw him connect with Gibbs’ good cross. Lambert has said he can go out on loan. 7

Ross Crane, (for Dobra, 82)

The teenage attacker was a summer signing from non-league Bury Town, with this night being a special one as he made his professional debut. In his brief spell on the pitch he made one driving run inside and kept the ball well. n/a

Tyreece Simpson in a battle with Gillingham skipper Alex MacDonald. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tyreece Simpson in a battle with Gillingham skipper Alex MacDonald. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Zanda Siziba (for Lankester, 90) and Allan Viral (for Gibbs, 90)

Both teenagers stepped on for the final few seconds of this game. They didn’t touch the ball but this will always be the night they made their professional debuts. n/a

Tyreece Simpson is pilled back by Jack Tucker. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tyreece Simpson is pilled back by Jack Tucker. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com