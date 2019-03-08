Partly Cloudy

The Boot Room: Selection decisions and handling Bowen ahead of Ipswich Town v Hull City

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 March 2019

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's clash with Hull City.

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's clash with Hull City.

Archant

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town’s clash with Hull City this weekend.

The Blues enter this weekend’s game still sitting bottom of the Championship table - a position they have held since October.

They are 13 points adrift of safety with just eight games (24 points) to play for.

“You’ve got to remember that Hull have still got lads who played in the Premier League. They’ve not long been down,” manager Paul Lambert said of Hull.

“It’s a tough game for us. Every game is hard.

“We’re not favourites or anything like that but if anyone has watched us over the last couple of months then they’ll know we’re a good side.

This is Ipswich’s first game back after the final international break of the season

“I never get caught up in whether it’s come at a good or bad time,” he said. “I never worry about it. It happens. That’s the rules of football. It is what it is.

“The lads had a few days off and, to be fair, the level of training has always been high. We never let them slack off. They came back and it seamlessly goes again.

“We’ve trained really, really well this week. Nobody can predict what’s going to happen on Saturday, but we’re training really well and playing really well.”

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

