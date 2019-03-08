Partly Cloudy

Matchday Live: Live updates from Portman Road as Town take on Hull

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 March 2019

Ipswich Town take on Hull City this afternoon.

Archant

Ipswich Town are back in action this afternoon when they take on Hull City at Portman Road (3pm kick-off).

The Blues enter this weekend’s game still sitting bottom of the Championship table - a position they have held since October.

They are 13 points adrift of safety with just eight games (24 points) to play for.

“You’ve got to remember that Hull have still got lads who played in the Premier League. They’ve not long been down,” manager Paul Lambert said of Hull.

“It’s a tough game for us. Every game is hard.

“We’re not favourites or anything like that but if anyone has watched us over the last couple of months then they’ll know we’re a good side.

This is Ipswich’s first game back after the final international break of the season

“I never get caught up in whether it’s come at a good or bad time,” he said. “I never worry about it. It happens. That’s the rules of football. It is what it is.

“The lads had a few days off and, to be fair, the level of training has always been high. We never let them slack off. They came back and it seamlessly goes again.

“We’ve trained really, really well this week. Nobody can predict what’s going to happen on Saturday, but we’re training really well and playing really well.”

