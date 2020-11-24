Live

Matchday Live: A big night as Town take on leaders Hull under the Portman Road lights

Ipswich Town take on Hull City this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town take on leaders Hull City at Portman Road this evening - kick-off 7pm.

The Blues sit third in the table heading into this game, on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Manager Paul Lambert said: I think Hull have just come down from the Championship and will be one of the favourites to go back up.

“Grant [McCann]’s got a good team, they won on Saturday and went top, so we have to try and pin them back. It has the makings of a really, really good game.”

“To me, we’re playing well,” he said. “We know how we play, we know all the moves, we know the patterns of play that we work on.

“They don’t always execute them the way they want to execute them but they know how to do it, and that’s the great thing.

“We have two hard games coming up, starting Tuesday. It’ll be a different type of game to Saturday.”