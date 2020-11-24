Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat by Hull

Skipper Luke Chambers appeals to the referee after Hulls second goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-0 by Hull City this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Skipper Luke Chambers at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Skipper Luke Chambers at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tomas Holy

The Czech keeper had little chance with either of the first-half goals as he was left exposed by dangerous Hull moves before being beaten for the third. Had some nervy moments with the ball at feet as he saw plenty of possession while the Blues played the ball around. 5

Luke Chambers

The Town skipper was much more vocal in this game than at the weekend and you could tell this defeat hurt. He had moments where he was able to get forward at times but couldn’t find an end product, while having some decent moments at the back. 5

Hull City manager Grant McCann shakes hands with Luke Chambers after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Hull City manager Grant McCann shakes hands with Luke Chambers after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The homegrown centre-half was back in the side at the heart of defence and brought a calm head on the ball at the back. That meant they could get the ball into the midfield quicker and looked to take advantage on a few occasions. He was held off by Mallik Wilks for the second goal as Reece Burke’s cross drifted through to Magennis, while having good moments and bad during his battle with the Hull forwards, notably being left on the floor as Wilks few towards goal, before then being beaten high up the pitch for the third. 4

Mark McGuinness

The Irishman kept his place in the side as Toto Nsiala dropped to the bench and put in a more composed display than he did at the weekend against Shrewsbury. He had some good moments and some tough ones, though. 5

The scoreboard after 90 minutes. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com The scoreboard after 90 minutes. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Ward

Like Chambers the Irishman was able to get forward with a little more freedom than on Saturday and delivered a couple of dangerous crosses without being able to stretch the visiting defence. At the back he had his hands full at times as former Blues Josh Emmanuel looked to help out his side’s attack from right-back. 5

Brett McGavin

Another start for the academy youngster and he put in a decent display, seeing lots of the ball and looking to work it around the field when possible. It didn’t always come off but he did play a handful of dangerous through-balls as he looked to free the Town forwards. 5

Oli Hawkins fouls George Honeyman. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Oli Hawkins fouls George Honeyman. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Emyr Huws

With so many midfielders out injured the Welshman was called upon for this game and he dropped deep into pockets to try and get on the ball while also pushing forward whenever he could. He wasn’t able to fully take this game by the scruff of the neck, though. 5

Alan Judge

The Irishman was moved into the centre of the pitch for this game and looked more effective than when he has been used wide. He does tend to move around the field in order to pick up possession, though and that sometimes means he’s not there to support his striker. Some good touches and clever passes without being able to force the issue. 5

Mallik Wilks gives the visitors an early lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Mallik Wilks gives the visitors an early lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Keanan Bennetts

Was talked through the game by Lambert and team-mates during the early minutes of the contest, with a few frustrating moments, before creating the first real chance for the Blues as he popped it through the legs of Richie Smallwood and hit a powerful shot deflected behind. Switched to the left wing when Freddie Sears went off and it was a similar story there – some bright moments but others which left Lambert and his team-mates pulling their hair out. 5

Freddie Sears

The wide man became the latest addition to the Town injury room after half an hour, seemingly suffering a hamstring injury. Prior to that he had struggled to cause Hull too many problems from the left flank. Hopefully he’s not out for too long. 4

James Norwood just fails to make contact with a crossed ball after a good run late in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood just fails to make contact with a crossed ball after a good run late in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood

The striker was preferred to Kayden Jackson at the start of this one and brought a little more devilment as he chased, harried and gave Hull defenders something to think about. His first-half chances were restricted to a shot easily-saved from tight angle, with his final touch seeing Matt Ingram save his left-footed shot at the near post. 6

Jack Lankester (for Sears, 33)

Just like on Saturday, the forward entered this game early due to injury to a team-mate and was deployed on the right wing but drifted infield. He looks to invent whenever possible and played some clever balls to spring team-mates but was also loose in possession at times. He notably gave it away in the lead-up to the third goal. Sadly he didn’t manage to get into the game as often as he or his team would like. Better days will come. 4

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on as Town slip to defeat last night to Hull. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert looks on as Town slip to defeat last night to Hull. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson (for Bennetts, 74)

On for the final 15 minutes of this game and found some good areas out wide but then lacked composure when he was able to get on the ball as passes and crosses went awry. 5

Oli Hawkins (for Norwood, 74)

Came on at the same time as Jackson but wasn’t able to make any sort of impact. 5