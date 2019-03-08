Watch Paul Lambert’s pre-match press conference ahead of Hull clash at 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Archant

Ipswich Town host Hull City in a Championship clash at Portman Road on Saturday and you can watch manager Paul Lambert’s pre-match press conference live, right here, at 1pm.

The Blues are 13 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table – with just 24 left to play for – and almost certainly are heading for League One.

There’s a feeling of positivity surrounding the club though following a string of encouraging performances, with six of the last seven matches having finished 1-1.

Hull City sit 12th in the table following a topsy-turvy campaign. Nigel Adkins men were in the thick of a relegation battle in late October, but a 14-game run which included nine victories and just one defeat propelled them into the promotion mix.

Form has been mixed since then and the Tigers head to Portman Road on a seven-game away winless streak in which they’ve conceded 20 goals.