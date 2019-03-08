Wow... now get off the fence and buy a season ticket - Town fans react to 3-2 victory over Leeds United
PUBLISHED: 16:12 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 05 May 2019
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side’s 3-2 victory over Leeds United this afternoon.
The Blues were relegated from the Championship nearly a month ago, but signed off from the second tier in style against a side pushing for promotion to the Premier League.
Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell twice gave Ipswich the lead, either side of half-time, with Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas equalising for Leeds on two occasions.
Kemar Roofe missed a penalty, after Luke Chambers had been sent off, at a time when it looked as though Leeds would go on to win.
But there was still to be late drama, with Collin Quaner profiting on a mix-up between goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and defender Luke Ayling to slot the ball home.
Ipswich fans have been reacting to the game and you can read a selection of their responses above.