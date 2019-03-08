Wow... now get off the fence and buy a season ticket - Town fans react to 3-2 victory over Leeds United

A show of support from Town fans ahead of the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side’s 3-2 victory over Leeds United this afternoon.

The Blues were relegated from the Championship nearly a month ago, but signed off from the second tier in style against a side pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell twice gave Ipswich the lead, either side of half-time, with Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas equalising for Leeds on two occasions.

Kemar Roofe missed a penalty, after Luke Chambers had been sent off, at a time when it looked as though Leeds would go on to win.

But there was still to be late drama, with Collin Quaner profiting on a mix-up between goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and defender Luke Ayling to slot the ball home.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the game and you can read a selection of their responses above.