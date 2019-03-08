Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Curtain falls on miserable Ipswich season as Leeds visit Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 May 2019

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United this afternoon.

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United this afternoon.

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United at Portman Road this afternoon (12.30pm kick-off).

The Blues' relegation from the Championship was confirmed on April 13, meaning the club will be playing in the third tier for the first time since 1957.

Ipswich have lost each of their three games since relegation was confirmed, while Leeds' automatic promotion hopes were ended following a sticky run of results.

They will have the backing of 4,000 fans at Portman Road this afternoon.

“If we don't match them for desire then it will be a difficult game,” said Town boss Paul Lambert.

“We'll do everything we can to send our fans away with smiles on their faces, but Leeds United are favourites – let's not kid ourselves.

“They are higher than us in the league, they've won more games, they are a relentless team and they beat us at Elland Road pretty easy. If we don't match their energy then we're in for a hard, hard 90 minutes. If we match that then we've got a chance.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matchday Live: Curtain falls on miserable Ipswich season as Leeds visit Portman Road

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United this afternoon.

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 3-0 win at Lincoln

Sammie Szmodics celebrates scoring the first of his two first-half goals, to put the U's 2-0 up at Lincoln. Szmodics was Carl Marston's man of the match. Picture: PAGEPIX

Old mortar bomb found near railway track in Ipswich

Police and bomb disposal teams were sent to the scene in Boss Hall Road after reports of a wartime bomb being discovered by magnet fishers in the River Gipping. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

CCTV appeal: Police look to speak to this man in connection with motorcycle theft

Essex Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with a theft. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Woman who ‘flew into a rage’ and tried to stab man with screwdriver is jailed

Zena Fourie, 21, of Holmes Road, Halstead, was sentenced to three years after attempting to stab a man with a screwdriver Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists