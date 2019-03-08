Matchday Live: Curtain falls on miserable Ipswich season as Leeds visit Portman Road

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United this afternoon. Archant

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United at Portman Road this afternoon (12.30pm kick-off).

The Blues' relegation from the Championship was confirmed on April 13, meaning the club will be playing in the third tier for the first time since 1957.

Ipswich have lost each of their three games since relegation was confirmed, while Leeds' automatic promotion hopes were ended following a sticky run of results.

They will have the backing of 4,000 fans at Portman Road this afternoon.

“If we don't match them for desire then it will be a difficult game,” said Town boss Paul Lambert.

“We'll do everything we can to send our fans away with smiles on their faces, but Leeds United are favourites – let's not kid ourselves.

“They are higher than us in the league, they've won more games, they are a relentless team and they beat us at Elland Road pretty easy. If we don't match their energy then we're in for a hard, hard 90 minutes. If we match that then we've got a chance.”

