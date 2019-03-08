Opinion

Player ratings: Nsiala is Town's rock as young duo show why the future's bright in dramatic Leeds win

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (left) and Toto Nsiala at the end of Town's 3-2 win over Leeds. Picture: PA PA Wire

Ipswich Town ended their season with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bartosz Bialkowski makes a save. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Bartosz Bialkowski makes a save. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Beat an early shot from Forshaw away in the first half before making two good stops at the start of the second, including one to push Roofe's hooked effort over the top. Indecision between him and Bree led to two quick chances, but the Pole did well to block Clarke and then Hernandez's efforts away. 7

Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell (right) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Toto Nsiala and James Bree. Picture: PA Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell (right) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Toto Nsiala and James Bree. Picture: PA

James Bree

A final Ipswich appearance this afternoon, before returning to Aston Villa, and the loanee had some decent moments in this game and made some good clearances. He was perhaps fortunate, though, that his indecision with Bialkowski was not punished. 6

Luke Chambers

Lucky to get away with presenting the ball to Phillps eqarly on, as Bialkowski saved from Forshaw. Made some good clearances and looked to be moving better than he has in recent weeks, before his clumsy challenge on Roofe saw him dismissed after he had got himself out of position. He'll now miss the opening game of next season. 5

Collin Quaner is hugged by Callum Elder and Cole Skuse after scoring late in the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner is hugged by Callum Elder and Cole Skuse after scoring late in the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala

His best display as an Ipswich Town player. He started well, winning balls on the deck and in the air and playing a couple of good passes out from the back. Great block on Roofe, then on Cooper as the theme continued before he maintained his composure throughout the second period with a series of towering headers. Further signs he can be a big part of the side next season. A rock, today. 8

Myles Kenlock

Made a good early block as he got ahead of Roofe to defend a cross well in the opening minutes. Ayling got round the back of him for both Leeds goals but he also made some good recovery challenges. Played a part in the move for Ipswich's second. 5

Flynn Downes fires Town into an early lead in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes fires Town into an early lead in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Cole Skuse

A good display from the veteran, back in midfield rather than the central defensive role he played last weekend at Bramall Lane. He was neat and tidy on the ball, playing on the turn and looking to move his side forward. Showed why he figures to play a big role next season. 7

Trevoh Chalobah

Another Ipswich player making his final appearance before returning to his parent club. He's improved throughout this season, becoming more and more responsible on the ball, but still had some moments today where he had his pocket picked. His long ball led to the Ipswich winner. He will always remember this season but you feel he is destined for bigger and better things. 6

Flynn Downes in the centre of his Town team-mates after scoring to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes in the centre of his Town team-mates after scoring to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flynn Downes

Just like in the Blues' last home game, against Swansea, he was able to influence the game offensively more than he has in the past. Had one shot deflected behind early before finishing well when presented with the chance which led to his first senior goal. Was busy in midfield, keeping possession well and creating openings before exiting the game early due to illness. 7

Andre Dozzell

Once again played on the right wing and had a better time of things than in the loss at Brentford last month. His stunning pass set Quaner away to win the free-kick which provided Downes' goal, before opening his body superbly and keeping his composure to find the bottom corner to give Ipswich their second lead of the afternoon. Ended the game in the middle of midfield, which is where you would hope to see him next season. 7

Flynn Downes in a battle with a grounded Pablo Hernandez and Stuart Dallas. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes in a battle with a grounded Pablo Hernandez and Stuart Dallas. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Alan Judge

The Irishman's delivery provided the opening for Downes' opening goal, with the former Brentford man busy throughout. He's played every game since his arrival in January having spent much of the last two years on the sidelines, so will benefit from his summer rest. 6

Collin Quaner

The German was also making his final Ipswich appearance, signing off in style with a late winner. For that, he profited from the mix-up between Casilla and Ayling, while he won the free-kick for the opener and provided the final pass for Dozzell's goal. 7

Collin Quaner tries to get away from Pontus Jansson. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner tries to get away from Pontus Jansson. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kayden Jackson (for Downes, 61)

Moved out to the right wing after coming on and spent as much of his time defending as he did attacking. Played his side into trouble on a couple of occasions but just about managed to find a way out of it. Had two good runs at the opposition defence. 5

Callum Elder (for Dozzell, 74)

Played on the left of the midfield four to try and sure things up, after the Blues had gone down to 10 men. 5

A show of support from Town fans ahead of the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM A show of support from Town fans ahead of the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM