Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

PUBLISHED: 15:36 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 08 April 2019

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have introduced new ticketing measures for the final game of the season, at home to Leeds United, in a bid to stop away fans buying tickets in home areas of Portman Road.

Ipswich Town play Leeds United on the final day of the season. Picture PagepixIpswich Town play Leeds United on the final day of the season. Picture Pagepix

Leeds, currently sitting third in the Championship and chasing promotion to the Premier League, have taken their full allocation of 2,000 tickets in the Cobbold Stand but the Blues have introduced measures in a bid to stop away supporters flooding other areas of Portman Road.

Leeds fans were given the majority of the top tier of the Cobbold Stand for the two teams’ meeting in Suffolk in January 2018 - a move which generated a superb atmosphere for Town’s eventual 1-0 win.

However, after much discussion, the club have opted to put the regular allocation of 2,000 in place on this occasion.

It’s undertstood Leeds supporters have been attempting to register on the club’s database for many months and have been contacting Ipswich fans in an attempt to get hold of tickets for a game in which they hope to secure a return to the top flight.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are gunning for promotion to the Premier League.Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are gunning for promotion to the Premier League.

The club have stated that home supporters found to be passing their ticket allocation to any away supporter will face a ban from purchasing match tickets at Portman Road.

With demand from Leeds fans to attend the game sure to increase, Town have put new measures in place.

Tickets will only be sold to Town fans who are on the database with purchase history prior to this season.

Tickets will be sold one per person, therefore each ticket must be purchased in individual customer numbers. The ‘friends and family’ option online can be used to enable multiple tickets to be purchased in one transaction.

The print at home option will not be available. All tickets will be posted week commencing April 29.

The Ticket Enquiry Centre will not be open for home supporters on the day. The Ticket Office will operate from Constantine Road for this match only.

Sales dates

Ultimate members purchasing one additional ticket can do so from today

Silver members purchasing one ticket per member can do so from Tuesday, April 9

Gold card holders purchasing one additional ticket can do so from Wednesday, April 10

Season ticket holders purchasing one additional ticket can do so from Friday, April 12.

Tickets will go on general sale at one per person from Monday, April 15.

