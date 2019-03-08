E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: It's been 3,598 days, nearly 10 years and 13 games... so can Ipswich finally win an FA Cup game?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 November 2019

Myles Kenlock is a likely starter for Ipswich Town this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action this afternoon when they host Lincoln City - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues will once again go head-to-head with the side who knocked them out in round three in 2017, with 59 league places separating Championship Ipswich and National League Lincoln on that occasion.

They now meet as League One equals in the first round of the competition, with Lambert looking to continue a winning momentum which has taken Ipswich to the top of the third tier.

"It's a fantastic competition, the FA Cup, and we will be approaching the game like we do every match, looking to win it and progress," manager Paul Lambert said.

"Winning games of football is a nice habit to have, whatever the competition.

"There will be a few changes to the team that won at Rochdale in the week. We have got players who need game time but whoever pulls on an Ipswich Town shirt, I trust them to do a good job for the team."

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

The Boot Room: Ending the FA Cup nightmare, line-ups and score predictions - watch our preview of Ipswich v Lincoln in the FA Cup

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's FA Cup clash with Lincoln City. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Tory Matt Hancock accused of ‘whitesplaining’ by leading baroness

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of

Farming’s ‘complicated’ relations with media needs a shake-up

Georgina Knock, whose family farm is at Battisford, near Stowmarket Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Brave police officers rescue man from burning building

Three police officers rescued a man from a burning flat in Ship Wharf, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE
