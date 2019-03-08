Live

Matchday Live: It's been 3,598 days, nearly 10 years and 13 games... so can Ipswich finally win an FA Cup game?

Myles Kenlock is a likely starter for Ipswich Town this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action this afternoon when they host Lincoln City - kick-off 3pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues will once again go head-to-head with the side who knocked them out in round three in 2017, with 59 league places separating Championship Ipswich and National League Lincoln on that occasion.

They now meet as League One equals in the first round of the competition, with Lambert looking to continue a winning momentum which has taken Ipswich to the top of the third tier.

"It's a fantastic competition, the FA Cup, and we will be approaching the game like we do every match, looking to win it and progress," manager Paul Lambert said.

"Winning games of football is a nice habit to have, whatever the competition.

"There will be a few changes to the team that won at Rochdale in the week. We have got players who need game time but whoever pulls on an Ipswich Town shirt, I trust them to do a good job for the team."