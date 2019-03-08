Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 FA Cup draw with Lincoln City

Miles Kenlock is caught by Jake Hesketh. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Lincoln City in the FA Cup this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Will Norris makes a crucial save from a Tyler Walker taken penalty, to keep Town in the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris makes a crucial save from a Tyler Walker taken penalty, to keep Town in the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - perfection; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Started confidently with a turn past advancing striker Tyler Walker, before saving well from Jack Payne's low shot. Parried a Jake Hesketh effort but was able to jump onto the ball. Made another good save from Walker before stopping the striker's penalty to keep his side in the game. 8

Toto Nsiala heads wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Toto Nsiala heads wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien

The defender was in for a rare start and was solid enough throughout this game. He defended well and, while not having anywhere near the attacking threat offered by Kane Vincent-Young, did get forward on a couple of occasions to cross. A decent performance. 6

Toto Nsiala

Like Donacien, this was an opportunity for the defender to force his claim, but he didn't do enough to put pressure on the likes of Lukes Chambers and Woolfenden for a league start. While there were a few sloppy moments, he did have some good defensive ones, such as an excellent diving header which dug his team out of trouble. His game turned though when his clumsy tackle on Hesketh gave away a penalty, before his blushes were saved by Norris's stop. He was lucky his error, the type of which he needs to cut from his game, didn't become the real talking point following this contest. 5

Andre Dozzell watches as his shot heads for the far side of the goal to level for the home side. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Andre Dozzell watches as his shot heads for the far side of the goal to level for the home side. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Wilson

Survived early penalty appeals as Hesketh went down easily in the box and made a succession of good blocks to help his side. Solid throughout. 6

Myles Kenlock

The academy product was a regular in the early weeks of the season but we've seen little of him since. While it must be said the Lincoln goal came when he was caught out of position down the left, he did get back well to snuff out danger on a couple of occasions. Played the pass for Dozzell to score and played a significant part in Town's attacking effort during the final half hour. 6

Andre Dozzell out of the frame beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to level for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Andre Dozzell out of the frame beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to level for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes

Calm and composed throughout. Made space for himself superbly and moved forward well to create a chance for Will Keane, before having two efforts of his own after the break. The second of those flew inches wide. Brought bite to midfield which was blunted slightly after he picked up another yellow card. 7

Emyr Huws

Captain for the afternoon as he made his sixth start of the season. Kept the ball well and looked to spread play, which he managed more after the break. Saved the game with a block from Jason Shackell as he deflected the defender's shot wide. 6

Flynn Downes holds his head after going close with a late effort. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes holds his head after going close with a late effort. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andre Dozzell

The young England international started this game wide on the right flank and had some good ideas during the early stages without always being able to execute them. He moved into the middle in the second period and was much more influential, rescuing a replay with a superb finish which snuck inside the post. He had more of the ball, more options to use it and was able to change the pace of attacks with clever passes. This is what we want to see from the talented youngster. 7

Armando Dobra

Back from suspension and into the starting line-up. The young Albania international started in a central role off of Will Keane, where he didn't always gain the space to work, before moving to a wide right position in the second half. Had moments where he looked like he could make something happen and was always positive, but couldn't find the spark to get his side level before being replaced. 6

Armando Dobra battles with Jason Shackell in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Armando Dobra battles with Jason Shackell in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Anthony Georgiou

The Tottenham loanee's first Ipswich Town start has been a long time in the making. He was quiet early on but fizzed a dangerous ball through the box in the first half which was inches away from being latched onto for a certain goal. Came on strong as the game went on and was the focal point of many of Ipswich's attacks as they pressed for an equaliser. 7

Will Keane

In the thick of the battle early as he tussled with defenders before having a shot, which lacked power, saved by Josh Vickers as he stretched to reach a good Downes pass. Like many of his team-mates he came into the game as the minutes ticked on, using his good close control to bring others into the game. Had a couple of moments where he stretched to meet firm crosses but was inches from connecting. 5

Town manager Paul Lambert watches on during the Town v Lincoln match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert watches on during the Town v Lincoln match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards (for Dobra, 65)

On for Dobra to try and inject a spark from the right side and skidded a dangerous ball through the box, ahead of Keane, within minutes of his introduction. 5

Danny Rowe (for Downes, 84)

Was sent on to try and find a winner which ultimately didn't come for the Blues. n/a

Will Keane with a first half effort in the Town v Lincoln match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Keane with a first half effort in the Town v Lincoln match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood (Georgiou, 86)

Could Ipswich have finished this tie and alleviated the need for a replay if he had been introduced earlier? We'll never know. n/a