Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Lincoln City at Portman Road

Town celebrate Luke Woolfendens goal that gave them a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Steve Waller

Ipswich Town beat Lincoln City 1-0 at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Luke Woolfenden beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to give the home side a 1-0 leads late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to give the home side a 1-0 leads late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

The Ipswich Town goalkeeper will have been relieved when Tyler Walker's shot dribbled past his far post before superbly turning the striker's effort over the top of the bar a few minutes later. He had little to do from that point on as his defence kept Lincoln away from his goal. 6

Luke Woolfenden scores late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden scores late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

Won his headers early on and cleared up a counter-attack as he came in and dispossessed Jorge Grant as the visitors threatened through the middle of the pitch. The skipper had a goal-bound shot blocked en-route to goal before the first-half was up, before further good moments in the second period. He did lose one duel in the middle of the pitch which required James Wilson to steal in and clean up late on. His passing was generally good, aside from a couple of loose balls in the second half, and he got forward to deliver a couple of teasing balls but not with the regularity as he did last time out here against Accrington. 8

James Wilson

Started in the centre of defence once again against his former club and did well to clear up as he stole the ball from Tyreece John-Jules after the Arsenal loanee had been slipped in one-on-one. He was solid throughout and did the same in the final minutes as he charged across and dispossessed Grant in the box as Lincoln posed a threat. Had a chance with his head from a whipped Garbutt delivery but couldn't turn it into the net. 8

Luke Woolfenden is congratulated by skipper Luke Chambers after scoring to give Town a 1-0l ead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden is congratulated by skipper Luke Chambers after scoring to give Town a 1-0l ead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The ultra-confident centre-half will always remember this game as he opened his account for his hometown club with an excellent far-post header. Prior to the goal he had displayed many of his best attributes, nipping in to calmly take possession from opponents' feet and then looking to play in the attacking third. He was excellent throughout, with his strike ultimately enough to secure the victory. 8

Gwion Edwards

This was arguably the Welshman's best performance of the season. He's been streadily improving at right wing-back, having been given a run of games in an unfamiliar position, and he deservwes plaudits from this display. He produced a brilliant tackle inside his own six-yard box to deny Grant what would surely have been a certain goal soon after half-time, before making a number of late clearances with head and feet as he won possession back well for his side. He played is part in killing the game as the Blues saw out time and also had some bright moments in attacking sense as he looked to deliver balls into the box. 8

Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Garbutt

The Everton loanee was comfortable throughout this game in a defensive sense as he largely kept Harry Anderson, who has caused Ipswich trouble this season, quiet. Much of Town's attacking play came down his left flank where he linked well with Alan Judge, Luke Woolfenden and WIll Keane. It was his cross which led to the goal and he almost had one himself, only for goalkeeper Josh VIckers to get down quickly to turn his vicious shot away for a corner. 7

Emyr Huws

Another good performance from the central midfielder. The Welshman had two early efforts, one with his right foot and the other a firm drive at the end of a clever free-kick move, both blocked away but his best work came in the middle of the park where he constantly kept the ball moving for his side. His return has been a real plus for this team. 7

James Norwood poses for a picture with a young fan ahead of the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood poses for a picture with a young fan ahead of the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes

The academy product showed his tenacity in the early minutes of this game as a tore around the field, looking to win the ball back for his side, before settling into the game well. His partnership with Huws has seen his role change slightly, picking up many of the positions so often occupied by Cole Skuse, and he did his job well. His ability to make space for himself with his first touch sets him apart from the majority of midfielders in this league. 7

Alan Judge

Another good performance from the Irishman in the No.10 role, where he helped make the Blues tick. He now has the licence to roam around the field and makes full use of it, linking play here, there and everywhere before winning the free-kick which led to Woolfenden's goal. He's developing a nice partnership with Garbutt in particular, with the two clearly on the same wavelength. He's getting better as the weeks roll by and that's great to see. 7

Emyr Huws with an early strike. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emyr Huws with an early strike. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane

The striker kept his place following the win at Tranmere and was excellent early on, bringing the ball down out of the sky on a number of occasions to give his side an attacking foothold. He fired his first chance just wide after racing onto Garbutt's clever pass as he created a good opening for himself. His control was superb throughout, trapping balls, waiting for others to join him and then heading towards goal. 8

Kayden Jackson

As always the striker was full of running throughout this contest, dragging opponents around the field and making holes for others. In terms of chances for himself, those were rare, but that doesn't mean he wasn't contributing in other ways. At one stage he was seen holding his hamstring, which kept him out of the game at Oxford, but he was good to carry on. 6

Skipper Luke Chambers looks for a way beyond Jorge Grant. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Skipper Luke Chambers looks for a way beyond Jorge Grant. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop (for Judge, 77)

The midfielder got the final 15 minutes of this game and still found time to have a couple of good runs towards the Lincoln goal. He's a great option to have from the bench. 6

James Norwood (for Keane, 90)

On for the final few minutes and played his part in helping to kill the clock as time ticked down. n/a