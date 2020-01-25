Sunday Snap: Lambert pulls the plug, Woolfenden delivers on his promise and a loanee nets a brace

Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline late in the Lincoln game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Steve Waller

Welcome to the Sunday Snap, where we take a look at the events surrounding Ipswich Towns' 1-0 victory over Lincoln City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town celebrate Luke Woolfendens goal that gave them a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town celebrate Luke Woolfendens goal that gave them a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Back on top

'It's been 1,556 hours and 69 days, since you took top spot away'.

The Blues lost their place at the summit on November 17 after Wycombe won at Tranmere, on a weekend where the Blues weren't in action due to international call-ups, and it's been quite the ride to finally get back there.

We maybe didn't expect it to take this long, given the Blues had two games in hand on the Chairboys back in November, but we were in the midst of a winless run which ultimately didn't end until January 11.

Luke Woolfenden beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to give the home side a 1-0 leads late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to give the home side a 1-0 leads late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But things are beginning to click now as Paul Lambert's side's new identity is emerging.

It's testament to both the superb start to the season and the tightness of the League One table that the Blues find themselves in this position but you have to feel they are now in a position to come on strong as the season heads towards the home straight.

On a promise

When Luke Woolfenden tells you he's going to do something, he delivers.

Luke Woolfenden scores late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden scores late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The defender was on media duty in the build-up to this game and, among other things, the discussion turned to goal scoring.

"I'm looking forward to getting my first goal for Ipswich and hopefully it will come this season," Woolfenden said.

"From set plays the deliveries are very good so from now until the end of the of season hopefully we can score a few more."

And he delivered a little over 24 hours later, heading home the winner against Lincoln.

Luke Woolfenden is congratulated by skipper Luke Chambers after scoring to give Town a 1-0l ead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden is congratulated by skipper Luke Chambers after scoring to give Town a 1-0l ead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Officially it's his first Ipswich goal, of course, but in the 21-year-old's mind he already broke his duck in the 2-0 loss at Accrington in October, where his shot was proven have crossed the line only for the officials to fail to award the goal.

Congratulations on your second Ipswich goal, Luke, and here's to many more.

Pulling the plug

The away dressing room was a little quieter than usual this weekend, not only because Lincoln ultimately left empty handed.

Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A slight modification to the away changing area at Portman Road in advance of this game has seen all plug sockets removed from the room, meaning visiting sides are now unable to play music or charge any electrical items.

This isn't the first time Paul Lambert has made these changes, he did the same at Colchester when he was in charge of the Essex club and took things even further by apparently halving the size of the away dressing room there and painting it black.

If anyone from Ipswich Town is being sent out to buy paint this week, in time for the visit of Peterborough on Saturday, I can recommend the 'Bowler Hat' shade from Dulux. It worked a treat on my shed roof.

You may also want to watch:

A murmur

We've now got to the stage where free-kicks within shooting distance, with Luke Garbutt standing over the ball, brings out an audible murmur of anticipation which stretches across all four sides of Portman Road.

It's for good reason, too. He's netted stunners against Tranmere (home) and Lincoln (away) and created countless other goals from set-pieces, including Woolfenden's effort in this game, with his excellent left foot.

I've got a feeling we'll have at least one more big Garbutt moment to discuss before the season's out.

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Quick fix

We've heard a lot about James Norwood's car this week. If you're not aware of the story, or need a refresh, then following this link will help you out (but please come back to the Snap afterwards).

Anyway, I'm happy to report the striker's car has been repaired, the courtesy car has gone back, and his original wheels were sitting proudly in the Portman Road car park for yesterday's game.

Now, James, keep a closer eye on your keys.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans talks with manager of football operations Lee O'Neill during the Lincoln game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans talks with manager of football operations Lee O'Neill during the Lincoln game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Boom boom boom, let me hear your say Tayo...

It was a quiet return to Portman Road for Adetayo Oluwatosin Olusegun Adio Aduramigba Iretioluwa Edun (yes, that's his full name).

The former Fulham youngster's three home appearances during his loan with the Blues last season were eventful, bringing a debut goal against Blackburn, a red card against Aston Villa and an excellent display from the bench against Bolton.

This one wasn't so eventful, though. He was described by new manager Michael Appleton as a 'Rolls Royce' of a player recently and, while we saw his range of passing on occasion, he wasn't able to overly influence the game before being replaced to a smattering of applause in the second half.

A pumped Town manager Paul Lambert interacts with the fans after the 1-0 victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com A pumped Town manager Paul Lambert interacts with the fans after the 1-0 victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

New soundtrack

After the Ed Sheeran mega-mix had come to an end, there was a new soundtrack to the two teams entering the arena before yesterday's game.

The music of choice was the iconic 'Jump' by American hard rock group Van Halen, first released in 1983 which soon faded into Adagio for Strings.

My favourite Ipswich Town intro music of all time? That would have to be Twilight Zone by 2Unlimated as used during the Joe Royle era.

Goooooaaaaaal(s)

Jordan Roberts is off the mark for Gillingham.

The forward scored a brace for his loan club at Rochdale yesterday which was enough to ensure they left the Greater Manchester area with a point.

The first was a header from a corner and the second was a well-struck shot through traffic, as the former Crawley man found the net for the first time in a league game since November 2017, a wait of more than two years.

Elsewhere in the Ipswich Town loan sphere, Idris El Mizouni (wearing No.34) played the final three minutes of Cambridge's draw with Morecambe and Toto Nsiala had a weekend off as Bolton's game with Shrewsbury was postponed due to the former's FA Cup encounter with Liverpool this weekend.

Up in Scotland, Aaron Drinan played 90 minutes as Ayr beat promotion rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0.