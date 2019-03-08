Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich could face Norwich U21s in Checkatrade 'derby' after Canaries enter young team

PUBLISHED: 13:58 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 14 June 2019

Tempers flared at Carrow Road last season. Picture: PA

Tempers flared at Carrow Road last season. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town could face Norwich City's Under 21s next season after it was confirmed the Canaries would be entering the Checkatrade Trophy.

Portsmouth players lift the trophy during the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium, London.Portsmouth players lift the trophy during the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

The Blues will be playing in the tournament for the first time following relegation to League One, with the group stages made up of the 48 sides in the third and fourth tiers as well as 16 academy teams.

Ipswich are certain to face one of the young sides in the group stages, raising the intriguing prospect of a game against Norwich.

The Suffolk side are, of course, without a victory over their Norfolk rivals since April 2009.

MORE: Millwall leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bialkowski

The group stage of the competition is heavily regionalised, raising the prospect of games against Colchester, Cambridge, Peterborough or Southend, but the placement of the category one academy teams is not based on geography.

Rivals Sunderland and Newcastle, as well as Stoke and Port Vale, were kept apart in the group stages of last season's competition but did meet in the knockout stage.

You may also want to watch:

Sunderland beat Newcastle United's development squad 4-0 in the last 16 last season in front of 16,654 at the Stadium of Light, while Vale's victory over Stoke in the last 32 was marred by violence and stadium damage.

The 64 clubs who have entered next season's EFL Trophy will be divided into 16 groups of four, with eight northern groups and eight southern groups. The first round of fixtures is scheduled to take place in the week commencing September 2.

Liverpool and Manchester United have agreed to enter development squads in the new season's competition.

MORE: Stats show it's tough to bounce straight back from League One after relegation - even if you are a 'big' team

"The EFL Trophy continues to grow and we are delighted to welcome Liverpool and Manchester United U21s to the competition," said EFL executive chair, Debbie Jevans.

Matt Clarke, pictured with the Checkatrade Trophy, looks set for a big move away from Portsmouth this summer. Photo: PAMatt Clarke, pictured with the Checkatrade Trophy, looks set for a big move away from Portsmouth this summer. Photo: PA

"The recent feedback received from Clubs and coaches has been very positive with the current format continuing to offer greater revenue for our Clubs and competitive first team football for young talent."

Last season's final saw Portsmouth beat Sunderland in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley.

Invited academy teams: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Trapped person freed from car after crash

The Street in Shotley is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and Mini Cooper Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I think in the long term things are looking up for us’ - Kenlock excited for Town future

Myles Kenlock is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Picks from the Paddocks: Gold Mount looks intriguing at York

Making Miracles ridden by Silvestre De Sousa goes to post. Photo: PA

Don’t look down! Dramatic pictures show daring workers on giant electric power line

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists