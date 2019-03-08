Nostalgia

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest classic games: The end of the Keane era, plus Murphy makes history

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Nottingham Forest over the years at Portman Road, including a six-goal demolition and a history-making moment.

KEANE’S FINAL GAME

The former Ipswich Town manager is set to return to Portman Road for the first time this weekend with Nottingham Forest.

Keane’s final game as Blues boss was against Forest in January 2011, a game that ended 1-0 to the visitors, thanks to a Damien Delaney own goal, before Grant Leadbitter was shown a late red card.

“I’m doing my best and if my best isn’t good enough, then I’ll take the consequences,” he said after the game.

“I don’t expect you to be giving me phone calls if I do lose my job. It’s the nature of the game. Even managers who win football matches lose their job, let alone managers who don’t. Don’t let my position keep you awake at night. What will be, will be.”

LAST TIME

Martyn Waghorn was among the scorers as Town beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 at Portman Road in December 2017 to make it back to back wins in the Championship.

SIX-GOAL DEMOLITON

Tommy Miller scored twice as the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 6-0 at home to bounced back from three successive defeats in the Championship in March 2005.

SEASON OPENER

Goals from Richard Naylor, David Johnson and James Scowcroft gave the Blues a 3-1 victory over Forest on the opening day of the 1999-2000 season in August 1999.

HISTORY MAKER

Daryl Murphy became the first Ipswich Town player in 52 years to score 25 league goals as he scored in the Blues 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road in April 2015.