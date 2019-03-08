Rain

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest classic games: The end of the Keane era, plus Murphy makes history

PUBLISHED: 05:00 16 March 2019

Ipswich manager Roy Keane gestures to the fans at the final whistle as the Blues lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in January 2011

Ipswich manager Roy Keane gestures to the fans at the final whistle as the Blues lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in January 2011

Archant

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Nottingham Forest over the years at Portman Road, including a six-goal demolition and a history-making moment.

March 2005, the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 6-0 at Portman Road

KEANE’S FINAL GAME

Town fans celebrate with Martyn Waghorn after he had scored in the Blues 4-2 win over Forest in December 2017

The former Ipswich Town manager is set to return to Portman Road for the first time this weekend with Nottingham Forest.

Town scored six against Nottingham Forest in March 2005 as Shefki Kuqi, Darren Bent and Tommy Miller celebrate

Keane’s final game as Blues boss was against Forest in January 2011, a game that ended 1-0 to the visitors, thanks to a Damien Delaney own goal, before Grant Leadbitter was shown a late red card.

Ipswich Town's Richard Naylor celebrates his goal with Matt Holland against Nottingham Forest in the 3-1 win at Portman Road in August 1999

“I’m doing my best and if my best isn’t good enough, then I’ll take the consequences,” he said after the game.

Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring his 25th goal of the season against Nottingham Forest

“I don’t expect you to be giving me phone calls if I do lose my job. It’s the nature of the game. Even managers who win football matches lose their job, let alone managers who don’t. Don’t let my position keep you awake at night. What will be, will be.”

LAST TIME

Martyn Waghorn was among the scorers as Town beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 at Portman Road in December 2017 to make it back to back wins in the Championship.

SIX-GOAL DEMOLITON

Tommy Miller scored twice as the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 6-0 at home to bounced back from three successive defeats in the Championship in March 2005.

SEASON OPENER

Goals from Richard Naylor, David Johnson and James Scowcroft gave the Blues a 3-1 victory over Forest on the opening day of the 1999-2000 season in August 1999.

HISTORY MAKER

Daryl Murphy became the first Ipswich Town player in 52 years to score 25 league goals as he scored in the Blues 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road in April 2015.

The hospital volunteers who are vital to the NHS

(l-r) Romaine, Margaret and Joyce who are there to help at Outpatients reception. Picture: LJM

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest classic games: The end of the Keane era, plus Murphy makes history

Ipswich manager Roy Keane gestures to the fans at the final whistle as the Blues lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in January 2011

‘Half the people who killed my son didn’t even know him’ – Mum of Tavis speaks of heartbreak

Mike Box, Tyler, Sharon and Tavis Picture: Supplied by family

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Lakenheath’s historic first-ever floodlit home game ends in defeat by Fakenham

Lakenheath keeper Frank Gammon prepares to deal with a Fakenham free-kick in the first half. Picture: CARL MARSTON
