Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to continue positive week as Keane and Murphy return with Forest

Ipswich Town take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon Archant

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues have picked up impressive draws away at West Brom and Bristol City this week and will be looking for another good result this weekend against Forest.

Roy Keane, the Ipswich Town boss between April 2009 and January 2011, is Forest’s assistant manager while Daryl Murphy, the Blues’ top scorer when they made the play-offs in 2015, is part of their forward line.

Despite their good work, though, the Blues remain 13 points adrift of safety in the Championship.

“If we keep that form going and if we can pull people into it, getting a few wins under our belts to make a fist about it, let’s see what happens,” Lambert said.

“It’s never over until it’s mathematically over. We are playing well enough to win, we just have to finish the chances we’re creating.

“Anything can happen in football because it’s the most unpredictable game ever. All you need to do is go on a little run of it.

“It’s going to be unbelievably tough to do it but we’re playing well. It’s different if we’re sitting here not playing well, not creating chances and the crowd are against us.

“It’s the flipside here, the crowd are right behind us and it’s not a normal situation at all.

“We’re playing well, we’re creating chances and we just need to take them. That’s probably been the downside of the whole season really, not taking chances.