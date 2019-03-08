Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to continue positive week as Keane and Murphy return with Forest

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 March 2019

Ipswich Town take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues have picked up impressive draws away at West Brom and Bristol City this week and will be looking for another good result this weekend against Forest.

Roy Keane, the Ipswich Town boss between April 2009 and January 2011, is Forest’s assistant manager while Daryl Murphy, the Blues’ top scorer when they made the play-offs in 2015, is part of their forward line.

Despite their good work, though, the Blues remain 13 points adrift of safety in the Championship.

“If we keep that form going and if we can pull people into it, getting a few wins under our belts to make a fist about it, let’s see what happens,” Lambert said.

“It’s never over until it’s mathematically over. We are playing well enough to win, we just have to finish the chances we’re creating.

“Anything can happen in football because it’s the most unpredictable game ever. All you need to do is go on a little run of it.

“It’s going to be unbelievably tough to do it but we’re playing well. It’s different if we’re sitting here not playing well, not creating chances and the crowd are against us.

“It’s the flipside here, the crowd are right behind us and it’s not a normal situation at all.

“We’re playing well, we’re creating chances and we just need to take them. That’s probably been the downside of the whole season really, not taking chances.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sky films in Ipswich for flagship Sunday morning show

Ipswich waterfront in the February 2019 sun. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to continue positive week as Keane and Murphy return with Forest

Ipswich Town take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon

Full steam ahead for £10m new HQ for cruise company

Fred. Olsen liner Boudicca at sea Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Driver, 41, claimed he was 17 when stopped by police

The Peugeot Passenger was pulled over by police officers over concerns about speeding. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists