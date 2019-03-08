Opinion

Ratings: Player grades as Edwards, Pennington and Chalobah impress in another Ipswich draw

Gwion Edwards crosses for Collin Quaner (not pictured) to score Town's goal in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Nottimgham Forest.

Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Couldn’t keep the ball out of the net after it hit Nolan and was prodded goalwards by Wague, but otherwise had a good game. The highlight being a lovely double save from Cash and then former team-mate Daryl Murphy before punching the following corner away well. That side of his game has improved this season. 7

Nottingham Forest score a first half equaliser, in this goal mouth scramble. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Nottingham Forest score a first half equaliser, in this goal mouth scramble. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

James Bree

Got forward well and again showed just how good he is when it comes to crossing the ball. His delivery was exceptional. Was involved in Quaner’s opener as he set Edwards away, with his best delivery of the afternoon coming the volley as he sent his cross through the area which no team-mate could attack. Did his defensive work well too. 8

Luke Chambers

Was given a rousing reception before kick-off, following news of his new deal, and started the game well. Played a few loose long balls, though, and was just evaded by Lolley’s corner delivery as he went up to try and head before Wague’s goal. Had a quiet second half as the Ipswich defence dealt with the threat well but contributed well throughout. 7

Jon Nolan in action during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jon Nolan in action during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington

Had the measure of Murphy during the early stages with a string of good headers and two good wins on the floor. Made a brilliant block to deny Jack Colback as he flew across and stretched out a leg and continued to defend superbly. Got forward to support attacks at times too. An excellent display. 8

Myles Kenlock

Had a lot to deal with down his left flank due to the threat of Darikwa and Lolley but, with some added help from Gwion Edwards when the Ipswich wide men swapped sides, he coped with their threat well. Had a couple of good attacking moments and one driven shot blocked. 7

Jon Nolan dives in to head the ball but couldn't direct it into the back of the net. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jon Nolan dives in to head the ball but couldn't direct it into the back of the net. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Cole Skuse

In the wars during this game as he took a blow to the nose from old team-mate Murphy before ultimately being forced off with what looked like an ankle problem. During his time on the pitch he moved the ball well, made two important interventions at the back and blazed a shot into the top tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Hopefully his knock doesn’t sideline him. 6

Teddy Bishop

Not the midfielder’s best display in recent weeks but he still contributed to the team positively. His first instinct when he gets on the ball is to drive forward with it and that desire helped bring about Quaner’s goal. He had quiet periods during the game but burst into life at times, moving his side up the pitch. Also got back to make one excellent tackle in the first-half and did the dirty work well. Took a big kick in the first-half but bounced up. 7

Jon Nolan makes contact with the ball but couldn't direct it into the back of the net. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jon Nolan makes contact with the ball but couldn't direct it into the back of the net. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jon Nolan

Another good display from a midfielder who has played himself into a regular first-team role. He uses the ball responsibility and thoughtfully when on it and is finding it easier and easier to get forward to support in attack. The ball bounced off him for the Forest goal and he will be disappointed not to have converted a difficult chance which bounced awkwardly in front of him from a Judge cross. Had the ball in the net but saw his effort ruled out for a free-kick taken too quickly. 7

Gwion Edwards

Along with Bree and Bishop the Welshman was involved in the opening goal as he delivered a good final ball and had a few dangerous moments early on, but saw his influence slide a little when he switched to the left flank in the first half. Was back on the right in the second and caused plenty of trouble to Forest as wave after wave of attack went forward. 8

Collin Quaner celebrates after scoring an early goal for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner celebrates after scoring an early goal for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Alan Judge

As we have come to expect from the Irishman, he popped up all over the pitch and was on the ball in dangerous areas. His delivery was more on point today and he sent in one delicious cross which Nolan headed wide after a superb piece of skill. Those two combined again, only for Keith Stroud to rule Judge had taken his free-kick before the whistle blew as Nolan lashed theball into the net. 7

Collin Quaner

Started the game well, charging all over the pitch and bringing others into play with neat balls before getting his reward with a good finish at the near post. He had previously gone 49 games without a goal and will be delighted to have opened his Ipswich account. Faded as the half went on as support dried up, before being replaced. 6

Nottingham Forest assistant manager Roy Keane ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Nottingham Forest assistant manager Roy Keane ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevoh Chalobah (for Skuse, 41)

Added some energy to midfield and so nearly put his side back in front with a thunderous volley at the start of the second half. Came on strong during the second 45 minutes as he showed just how much he has improved during his loan in Suffolk as he drove the Blues forward and broke up play. 8

Kayden Jackson (for Quaner 59)

On at the break and his pace caused a real problem. Intelligent runs saw him played in behind on two occasions but he sadly wasn’t able to find the finish. His running is a threat and he worries defenders, while he should probably have won a penalty following a late tackle by Wague. A good impact. 7

A hug from skipper Luke Chambers for Collin Quaner after he had given Town an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM A hug from skipper Luke Chambers for Collin Quaner after he had given Town an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala (for Bishop, 90)

Was on the field for a matter of seconds to try and cause chaos before the full-time whistle blew. n/a

Forest skipper Jack Colback hangs onto Kayden Jackson in the area, as the Ipswich player looks for the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Forest skipper Jack Colback hangs onto Kayden Jackson in the area, as the Ipswich player looks for the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM