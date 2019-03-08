Partly Cloudy

The Boot Room: Watson and Warren look ahead to Town v Forest

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 15 March 2019

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's game with Nottingham Forest

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's game with Nottingham Forest

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren look ahead to Ipswich Town’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Blues go into the game on the back of two good draws, after picking up points at both West Brom and Bristol City earlier this week.

However, they remain bottom of the table and well adrift of safety, sitting 13 points shy of safety with nine games remaining.

This weekend they welcome a Forest team now managed by former Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill and assisted by former Ipswich manager Roy Keane.

Keane was in charge at Portman Road between April 2009 and January 2011, departing the Blues following a 1-0 home loss against his current club.

Also returning to Portman Road tomorrow is striker Daryl Murphy, who led the Blues’ scoring charts with 27 goals as they made the Championship play-offs in 2014/15.

Here, Andy and Stuart look ahead to the weekend’s game, name their teams for the contest and make their predictions.

You can watch the video above.

