Matchday Live: Lambert's Blues bid to secure back-to-back wins as Oxford visit Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 February 2020

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United at Portman Road this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

"Hopefully it will be a good game to watch and hopefully we get the result," manager Paul Lambert said.

"It's a tough game for sure but we'll need everybody at the stadium to drive us on. If we do that we have a really good chance.

"The top teams will be looking over their shoulders because what they have at the moment is not enough.

"Being at the top brings a different nerve that you have to hold and if you get caught up in it all it'll weight heavy on you."

