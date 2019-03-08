Opinion

Some bright spots, things to work on and a bit of rust - how all 22 Ipswich Town players performed against Paderborn

New Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy featured in the first half against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Andy Warren runs the rule over the Ipswich Town players following their 3-2 loss at Paderborn this afternoon.

Town's new goalkeeper Tomas Holy played the first 45 minutes against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Town's new goalkeeper Tomas Holy played the first 45 minutes against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Tomas Holy (first half)

Was beaten three times in his first half of football as an Ipswich player but, in truth, there was little he could have done about them. The first in particular which was an excellent strike. He did make a few good saves in amongst those goals, getting down low to beat the ball away.

Bartosz Bialkowski played the second half of the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS Bartosz Bialkowski played the second half of the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bartosz Bialkowski (second half)

It's been a difficult couple of weeks for the Pole, in the wake of his collapsed move to Millwall, but he performed well here on his 32nd birthday. He came out to the edge of his box well to bravely claim a bouncing ball and then made two good stops in the final minutes.

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Josh Emmanuel (first half)

Has a point to prove this off-season as he looks to win the starting right-back slot. Played the first half and had some good moments while getting caught a couple of times too. Consistency in both attack and defence is what he is searching for.

Janoi Donacien pictured during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Janoi Donacien pictured during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Janoi Donacien (second half)

Took the right back slot in the second half for his first appearance in the Ipswich Town first team under Paul Lambert.

Another with a point to prove, he locked steady in defence without offering too much going forward.

James Norwood and Gwion did not feature but was at the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood and Gwion did not feature but was at the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Woolfenden (first half)

Back from his loan at Swindon and pushing for a first-team roll. Some good, some bad from the homegrown youngster who had some good defensive moments and looked comfortable on the ball as he looked to play out from the back. Did get caught a few times, though, with Lambert admitting afterwards that the youngster could have done more for the second goal.

Luke Chambers pictured during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers pictured during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Chambers (second half)

The skipper played the second half and looked comfortable. He dealt with pacey strikers well, using his body, and could be heard talking youngster Corrie Ndaba through the game.

Town defender Toto Nsila played the first 45 minutes against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Town defender Toto Nsila played the first 45 minutes against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala (first half)

The senior half of the defensive partnership in the opening period alongside Woolfenden. This was the first time the two have played together and there were moments where you could tell, with the third Paderborn goal splitting them down the middle.

Ipswich looked to play out from the back from the goalkeeper once again, with Nsiala coping with that well enough. Had one awkward moment where a ball, rocketed into his face by a team-mate, dropped into danger but the Blues cleared up.

Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Corrie Ndaba (second half)

The young Irishman missed out on a debut at the end of last season after breaking into the senior picture but will be looking to make his mark now.

Had a nervy moment late on when he stumbled in possession at the back but would have been happy to see a good Bialkowski save get him out of jail.

Myles Kenlock (first half)

Played from the start and defended well enough. Did have one moment where he lost possession and was booked for a foul while trying to win the ball back.

Paul Lambert giving out orders during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert giving out orders during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Tristan Nydam (second half)

Played the second half as a left back, having played almost all of his football at Ipswich as a central midfielder. He did well. Was combative throughout and battled well with his winger throughout his 45 minutes. Did well in the air, too.

One to keep an eye on.

Cole Skuse (first half)

Captained the Blues in the opening period and looked sharp. A knee injury hampered his progress last season but, after a rest this summer, he appear to be fresh.

Has a real role to play this season and judging by this game, in which he swept up in midfield well and helped recycle possession at the back, he is in good shape.

Flynn Downes pictured during the first pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Flynn Downes pictured during the first pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Flynn Downes (second half)

Occupied a deeper role in the second period. Played his usual game as he looked to win the ball back in midfield. Was booked but continued to put himself about, avoiding being penalised for a firm challenge moments later.

Andre Dozzell in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Andre Dozzell in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell (first half)

Was perhaps the most impressive of the Ipswich players on display.

Operated in the middle of midfield with Skuse during the opening period, his set pieces caused real problems early on as he whipped the ball into danger with his left foot.

Linked up well with Bishop and played one superb ball in behind for Kenlock. A real positive.

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Emyr Huws (second half)

How good was it to see the Welshman back again after so long out?

As he has on the rare occasions he's been able to feature for the Under 23s in recent months, he didn't hold back, used the ball well and was quick to challenge for the ball in tough situations.

His best moment saw him charge back and superbly win the ball during a breaking Paderborn attack. The challenge now is to maintain fitness.

Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Armando Dobra (first half)

Being invited on this trip will have been a big moment for Dobra, who signed his first pro deal towards the end of last season.

He started on the left side and handled himself well, with a number of good attacking moments. The most notable saw him so nearly take the ball round the goalkeeper

Danny Rowe (second half)

Joined this trip late after some passport drama, but arrived in time to feature in this game.

He looked sharp, playing on the right flank and cutting inside on his left foot to try and make things happen.

Had a few good moments where he linked up well with Kayden Jackson.

Teddy Bishop (first half)

Started in the No.10 role behind Jordan Roberts, where he and Dozzell linked up well to try and make things happen.

The best sides of his game saw neat touches make space for team-mates to play, but didn't get the opportunity to drive towards goal as often as he would have liked.

Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, James Norwood, Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan watch on during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, James Norwood, Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan watch on during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Idris El Mizouni (second half)

A decent display from a young man who has returned to Ipswich as a full international.

Linked up well with Jackson, springing the striker away into the channels, and played the pass which allowed the striker to win and then score a penalty.

Jack Lankester featured in the first half during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Jack Lankester featured in the first half during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jack Lankester (first half)

Back in the fold after missing five months with a back injury.

Some signs of rust but also signs of the talent we know he possesses. He looks to make something happen with his first touch and did so on a few occasions. A year on from his breakthrough summer, he looks an exciting prospect.

Bailey Clements in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Bailey Clements in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bailey Clements (second half)

Another young player who will be delighted to have made the cut for this summer tour.

He's naturally a hard-working left back with a good engine and an excellent attitude, but played this game on the left of midfield. It's clearly not his best position but did well enough.

Jordan Roberts (first half)

Earned the trust and respect of Lambert as he operated as a central striker in the early weeks of his management last November, and did so again today.

Had little joy f or much of the game but was positioned well to find the net in first-half stoppage time.

With James Norwood likely to be involved next weekend in Meppen, expect Roberts to get a shot on the wing during the Interwetten Cup.

Kayden Jackson scored from the spot against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Kayden Jackson scored from the spot against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Kayden Jackson (second half)

A good performance from the former Accrington striker.

Winning and then scoring a penalty after being chopped down in the box was his headline act, but he also ran the channels excellently and held the ball up well.

A good start to his summer.