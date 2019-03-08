Town's pre-season clash with Paderborn set for late venue switch
PUBLISHED: 10:40 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 18 June 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town's pre-season clash with Paderborn is set for a change of venue.
The game on July 6 was due to be played at the Cronsbachstadion in Steinhagen but that is no longer possible, with the German club now looking for a new venue.
At this stage it is not known where the game will be played, although the newly-promoted Bundesliga side would like the contest to take place in the vicinity of either Paderborn or nearby Bielefeld.
The German club play their home games at the 15,000 capacity Benteler Arena but are not using the stadium during pre-season.
The game forms part of the Blues' tour of Germany, with the squad heading east for a training camp from July 4-15.
MORE: Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer
The tour will close on July 14, with Ipswich taking part in a four-team tournament alongside hosts SC Meppen, Dutch side FC Utrecht and old friends Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Ipswich will face Fortuna in a 45-minute game following a contest of the same length between Meppen and Utrecht, with the winners and losers meeting in a third-place play-off and final.
Paul Lambert's men then return to England for games against Notts County, Colchester and Cambridge before the League One season kicks off on August 3.
Ipswich Town pre-season programme
First team
Paderborn (a) Saturday, July 6 (3pm)
Tournament TBA - July 14
Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)
Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)
Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)
U23s
Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)
Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)
Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)
U18s
Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)
Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)
Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)
Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)
Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)