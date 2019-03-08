Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Town's pre-season clash with Paderborn set for late venue switch

PUBLISHED: 10:40 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 18 June 2019

Ipswich Town are due to take on Paderborn on July 6

Ipswich Town are due to take on Paderborn on July 6

Archant

Ipswich Town's pre-season clash with Paderborn is set for a change of venue.

The pre-season schedule for Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town is complete. Picture: ARCHANT/SV MEPPENThe pre-season schedule for Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town is complete. Picture: ARCHANT/SV MEPPEN

The game on July 6 was due to be played at the Cronsbachstadion in Steinhagen but that is no longer possible, with the German club now looking for a new venue.

At this stage it is not known where the game will be played, although the newly-promoted Bundesliga side would like the contest to take place in the vicinity of either Paderborn or nearby Bielefeld.

The German club play their home games at the 15,000 capacity Benteler Arena but are not using the stadium during pre-season.

The game forms part of the Blues' tour of Germany, with the squad heading east for a training camp from July 4-15.

MORE: Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

The tour will close on July 14, with Ipswich taking part in a four-team tournament alongside hosts SC Meppen, Dutch side FC Utrecht and old friends Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ipswich will face Fortuna in a 45-minute game following a contest of the same length between Meppen and Utrecht, with the winners and losers meeting in a third-place play-off and final.

Paul Lambert's men then return to England for games against Notts County, Colchester and Cambridge before the League One season kicks off on August 3.

Ipswich Town will take part in the Interwetten Cup, along with Fortuna Dusseldorf, SV Meppen and FC Utrecht, as part of their pre-season trip to Germant. Photo: ITFCIpswich Town will take part in the Interwetten Cup, along with Fortuna Dusseldorf, SV Meppen and FC Utrecht, as part of their pre-season trip to Germant. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town pre-season programme

First team

Paderborn (a) Saturday, July 6 (3pm)

Tournament TBA - July 14

Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)

Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)

Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)

U23s

Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)

Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)

Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)

U18s

Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)

Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)

Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)

Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)

Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We will have a target on our backs’... says new Stowmarket Town signing Tom Bullard

Tom Bullard, now a Stowmarket player Photo: SIMON PARKER

Trial cashless parking scheme starts in Bury St Edmunds

The Flexi-Park pay on exit scheme is being trialled at St Andrews Street car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Military aircraft forced to make emergency landing after ‘engines cut out’

A B-52 had to make an emergency landing at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Stewart Jack

Town’s pre-season clash with Paderborn set for late venue switch

Ipswich Town are due to take on Paderborn on July 6

Gavin leads home the field at Capel 5

Tony Gavin, on his way to victory in the Capel 5 on Sunday. Picture: KEITH BORRETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists