Town's pre-season clash with Paderborn set for late venue switch

Ipswich Town are due to take on Paderborn on July 6 Archant

Ipswich Town's pre-season clash with Paderborn is set for a change of venue.

The pre-season schedule for Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town is complete. Picture: ARCHANT/SV MEPPEN The pre-season schedule for Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town is complete. Picture: ARCHANT/SV MEPPEN

The game on July 6 was due to be played at the Cronsbachstadion in Steinhagen but that is no longer possible, with the German club now looking for a new venue.

At this stage it is not known where the game will be played, although the newly-promoted Bundesliga side would like the contest to take place in the vicinity of either Paderborn or nearby Bielefeld.

The German club play their home games at the 15,000 capacity Benteler Arena but are not using the stadium during pre-season.

The game forms part of the Blues' tour of Germany, with the squad heading east for a training camp from July 4-15.

The tour will close on July 14, with Ipswich taking part in a four-team tournament alongside hosts SC Meppen, Dutch side FC Utrecht and old friends Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ipswich will face Fortuna in a 45-minute game following a contest of the same length between Meppen and Utrecht, with the winners and losers meeting in a third-place play-off and final.

Paul Lambert's men then return to England for games against Notts County, Colchester and Cambridge before the League One season kicks off on August 3.

Ipswich Town will take part in the Interwetten Cup, along with Fortuna Dusseldorf, SV Meppen and FC Utrecht, as part of their pre-season trip to Germant. Photo: ITFC Ipswich Town will take part in the Interwetten Cup, along with Fortuna Dusseldorf, SV Meppen and FC Utrecht, as part of their pre-season trip to Germant. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town pre-season programme

First team

Paderborn (a) Saturday, July 6 (3pm)

Tournament TBA - July 14

Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)

Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)

Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)

U23s

Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)

Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)

Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)

U18s

Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)

Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)

Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)

Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)

Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)