Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 home loss to Peterborough United

James Wilson and Cole Skuse with hands on hips after Town had conceded their fourth goal to Peterborough United. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were beaten 4-1 at home by Peterborough United this weekend. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ivan Toney gives Peterborough the lead from the penalty spot. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ivan Toney gives Peterborough the lead from the penalty spot. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Held Mark Beevers' shot to start this game well but, after not getting near Ivan Toney's cool penalty, he will have wanted the ground to open up after his error gifted Peterborough their second. He tried to take the ball round Sammie Szmodics but lost possession to the striker by his own post and will know better than anyone that he should have put the ball into the stand. Looked a little nervous in the minutes after, dropping a ball on the edge of his box and having to scramble it clear with his feet as the North Stand chanted for understudy Tomas Holy. He responded well in the second half with a couple of good saves but, sadly, his one big error was costly in the extreme with errors made by goalkeepers amplified. 3

Luke Woolfenden reacts in disbelief as a decision goes against Town. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden reacts in disbelief as a decision goes against Town. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

On the overlap early as Town looked to attack down the flanks, putting in two good balls, while winning his headers when needed at the back. He looked a little flat-footed as he was beaten in behind by the pace of Siriki Dembele for Posh's third goal, before being dragged towards the ball and leaving Szmodics clear for the fourth. 4

James Wilson

The guilty party as he clearly brought Dembele down inside the box for Ivan Toney to convert from the spot, as the defender was caught out by a clever pass which sent the striker in behind. He was caught out again later as he was beaten by Dembele as the ball was fired forward from a goal kick, with the striker slipping Szmodics away for his second goal. 4

Town manager Paul Lambert and assistant Stuart Taylor watch from the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert and assistant Stuart Taylor watch from the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

He may not have made errors which ultimately led to goals, but the young Ipswich defender was part of a defensive unit which was second best to the Peterborough attack for much of this game. He had moments where he looked after his opponent well but others where he was too casual. He's had an excellent season but we're perhaps guilty sometimes of forgetting he's yet to play 30 games at League One level. 4

Gwion Edwards

Involved positively early on as Town built attacks down the right, with the Welshman shooting over on one occasion after cutting inside. He posed the greatest attacking threat of any Ipswich player in the first half, clearly playing with the bit between his teeth as he ran at his man against his former club. Chambers wasn't happy with Edwards' positioning for the third goal, as Peterborough got in behind, with the Welshman also picking up his 10th yellow card which will see him suspended for the next two games. One of Ipswich's brighter players in this game. 6

Will Keane just fails to connect with a cross into the six yard box. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Keane just fails to connect with a cross into the six yard box. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Garbutt

The wing-back's afternoon ended after just 16 minutes of this game, as he limped off after receiving treatment. He had a couple of positive moments down the left flank before he was replaced. 5

Flynn Downes

A rare bright spot for Ipswich on a difficult afternoon. The academy graduate was calm and composed in possession and, without Emyr Huws alongside him due to injury, he took on more of the attacking role from the centre of midfield. He often won possession, made space for himself and carried it forward into space to try and get something going for his side. 7

Luke Woolfenden in a battle with Ivan Toney. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden in a battle with Ivan Toney. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Skuse

In for his first league start since Boxing Day and, considering how little action he's seen of late, he did well. He was calm on the ball and used it well, particularly in the first half, before beginning to misplace a few balls and let frustration get the better of him in the second. 5

Alan Judge

The Irishman was busy throughout the first half, drifting wide to the left, cutting back and crossing into the penalty area in search of his strikers. Not much came off for him and he was the man removed at the break as James Norwood was introduced. 4

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane

Preferred, along with Kayden Jackson, in attack to Norwood and had some good moments and some poor ones. His ability to put a foot on the ball in the final third is an asset not always used as often as it should, with Keane and Jackson feeding off scraps throughout. 5

Kayden Jackson

As always the former Accrington man is a willing runner who gives his all throughout. Attempted balls in behind didn't have the desired effect, though as they were cut out or not anticipated as early as they should have been. Began to put in some decent balls from the right flank in the second half. 5

Referee Andy Woolmer awards Town a penalty. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Referee Andy Woolmer awards Town a penalty. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Myles Kenlock (for Garbutt, 16)

Took a few minutes to get into this game after being summoned off the bench early, losing possession on a couple of occasions, but began to contribute well in an attacking sense before the first-half was out. Had an up-and-down second half where he gave the ball away on a few occasions and wasn't able to get forward. This was his first League One appearance since the middle of September. 4

James Norwood (for Judge, 46)

On at the break to try and breath some life into the Ipswich side, but before he had really gotten into the game the visitors had scored their third. Fought for everything, won a (debatable) penalty and converted it himself. 5

Kayden Jackson battles to keep the ball in. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson battles to keep the ball in. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears (for Keane, 70)

Thrown on once the game was dead for what are vital minutes in his legs as he continues his comeback from injury. 5