Matchday Live: Town host promotion rivals in first round of FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 November 2020

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action against Portsmouth this afternoon. Kick-off 3pm.

“The FA Cup is a prestigious competition and we want to get through it,” manager Paul Lambert said. “We’re playing well, that’s for sure.

“(Town’s cup win in) 1978 is a long time ago and there’s great history with the FA Cup that you can’t take away, but we’ll try and get through.

“The situation doesn’t change the importance of the competition because you still want to do well, but if you get through the rounds and get a Premier League team then obviously all the big trips for the fans aren’t going to be there.

“This isn’t normal football and it’s tough without supporters but we’ll do everything we can to try and get through.

“Same way we do in any game – try our best to get through.

“Both teams will make changes because the schedule’s been really tough, so we prepare as best we can.”

