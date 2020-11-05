How to watch Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth for free this weekend
PUBLISHED: 16:08 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 05 November 2020
Fans will be able to watch Ipswich Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth free of charge this weekend.
The two former winners of the famous old trophy - Town in 1978 and Pompey in 1939 and 2008 - meet in round one at Portman Road on Saturday as they begin their campaign.
The clash will be screened live by the BBC, with viewers able to watch through iPlayer and also through BBC Sport and its accompanying app.
That means the match will not be screened by iFollow, as is usually the case with behind-closed-doors games.
The BBC stream will include multi-camera coverage as well as commentary.
