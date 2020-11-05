How to watch Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth for free this weekend

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Portsmouth won in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Fans will be able to watch Ipswich Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth free of charge this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two former winners of the famous old trophy - Town in 1978 and Pompey in 1939 and 2008 - meet in round one at Portman Road on Saturday as they begin their campaign.

The clash will be screened live by the BBC, with viewers able to watch through iPlayer and also through BBC Sport and its accompanying app.

MORE: ‘Some people have maybe been a little naive... what he does is incredible’ - Lambert’s praise for Hawkins

That means the match will not be screened by iFollow, as is usually the case with behind-closed-doors games.

The BBC stream will include multi-camera coverage as well as commentary.