Matchday Live: Follow the action as Ipswich take on Reading in crunch clash

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 March 2019

Ipswich Town take on Reading this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Reading at Portman Road this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Town are nine points adrift of the Royals, who sit above the relegation places on goal difference and a crowd of around 20,000 could be at Portman Road at the weekend to see the ‘proverbial six-pointer’.

“It’s a massive game,” Town Paul Lambert told the club website.

“They all are but they are the closest team that we can reach so that adds to it.

“We’re playing well. That’s the main thing. We are on a little run and we have to look to keep that momentum going.

“The support we’ve had has been fantastic and we are going to need all that again on Saturday.”

Tickets for the match are heavily discounted for supporters, with adult prices in all areas of the stadium set at just £12. Seniors (65+) and U23s will be charged £8, while entry for U19s will be £3.

