Here’s how season ticket holders can watch Town’s clash with Rochdale for free

Luke Chambers in action during the game at Bristol Rovers last weekend. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town season ticket holders can watch this weekend’s clash with Rochdale for free on iFollow - here’s what you need to do.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town play Rochdale at Portman Road on Saturday looking to extend their good start to the season. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Ipswich Town play Rochdale at Portman Road on Saturday looking to extend their good start to the season. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Season ticket holders are now able to redeem their iFollow codes for Saturday’s match against Rochdale.

For home League games, season ticket holders will be able to watch the game for free via iFollow. This is the first game where codes have been in place due to Town’s opener against Wigan being on Sky. A season ticket holder’s individual code allows them to watch the game for free via iFollow.

The club are encouraging season ticket holders to redeem their codes as soon as possible to avoid any potential congestion close to kick-off on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to do....

WHERE DO I FIND MY CODE?

Visit the club’s ticketing website, and sign in using your supporter ID and password. Once you have signed in, click on your name at the top of the page and this will take you through to your dashboard where you will see your iFollow code on the left-hand side of the screen.

Teddy Bishop in action at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Teddy Bishop in action at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

MORE: The six Ipswich Town players who could be set to join El Mizouni in making a loan exit

WHAT DO I DO WITH MY CODE?

Either note down your code, or copy your code ready to paste. Vist the Club website and sign in to your iFollow account on the top-right of the screen.

Once signed in, click on the iFollow tab and then ‘Next Match.’ You’ll then need to click on ‘Buy a Video Match Pass.’

Scroll down to the box that says ‘Apply voucher code’ - now either paste in your code or type it in and click apply. Your £10 discount will now be applied.

MORE: ‘Play him or sell him’ - Should Downes start this weekend?

WHY DO I HAVE TO ADD MY PAYMENT DETAILS?

You will still need to enter your payment details - either by debit card, credit card or PayPal. You will not be charged a penny. Click on pay now and then you’ll be taken to a screen which explains your registration is now complete. This is an EFL security system that they have in place for every club.

MORE: Man of the moment Nolan is ‘underrated’ and ‘happy going under the radar’

WHEN SHOULD I DO THIS?

We’re encouraging season ticket holders to redeem their code and complete their iFollow registration for Saturday’s game as soon as possible to avoid congestion on Saturday close to kick-off. Once you have redeemed your code, you will just need to sign in to your iFollow account on Saturday (an hour before kick-off) and click on ‘Watch now.’

MORE: The handbrake is on, Chambers’ great quotes, and just watch Idris develop - Mike Bacon on the Blues

I NEED ASSISTANCE

Email mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503 and they’ll be able to help you through the code redemption process. Our ticket office will also be on hand up until half-time on Saturday for any enquiries you have regarding iFollow to a degree. They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the fan support on the Club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner.

MORE: ‘The young lad is a really good player’ - Lambert on new signing McGuinness

FOR NON-SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

Non-season ticket holders are able to watch Town’s clash with Rochdale on iFollow through purchasing a Match Pass for £10. Click here to take you to Match Passes on iFollow, then click on ‘Subscribe Now’.

If you already have an iFollow account, sign in using your email address and password. If not, you’ll need to create a free account by clicking ‘Register Now’, complete the form and click ‘Create Account’ at the bottom.

If you wish to pay in advance of kick-off, head to the match centre and enter your payment details on screen and click ‘Pay’.

When you’re ready for kick-off, visit the match centre via the website home page, or click on ‘Next Match’ on the iFollow dropdown to watch the action.

If you’re having technical trouble, please contact the customer support team by emailing ifollow@efl.com or the live chat service which can be found on the bottom right hand corner of the home page of the Club website.