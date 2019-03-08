Town's trip to Rochdale in doubt due to international call-ups

Anthony Georgiou and Adam Przybek have joined Alan Judge in being called up for international duty, casting doubt over Ipswich Town's trip to Rochdale at the start of September.

Anthony Georgiou made his Town debut after signing on loan from Spurs Picture: STEVE WALLER Anthony Georgiou made his Town debut after signing on loan from Spurs Picture: STEVE WALLER

Georgiou, who made his Ipswich debut on Tuesday night after signing on loan from Tottenham, has been named in the Cyprus squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan & San Marino on September 6 and 9, meaning he will not be available for the Blues game at Spotland on September 7.

Przybek is part of the Wales Under 21 squad for games with Belgium and Germany on the same dates, while Alan Judge has previously been named in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad to take on Switzerland and Bulgaria on September 5 and 10.

In addition, Armando Dobra has been included in the Albania Under 19 for their two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 7 and 9

League One and Two clubs do not automatically have fixtures postponed due to international call-ups but can request games be moved should they have three or more players named in squads at Under 21 level and above. Players called into younger squads also count towards the total if they have been involved in 25 per cent of the club in question's games up prior to the requested postponement.

There is the potential for Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell to be named in England youth squads too while Idris El Mizouni has been in recent Tunisia squads.

The club have said the game is in doubt due to the international call-ups with an update expected next week.

If the game is called off it is likely to be re-arranged for a midweek date.

Town's home game against Wycombe on October 12 and the trip to Oxford on November 16 also clash with international weeks.