Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to maintain 100% League One record as Rochdale make first visit

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale in League One this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues have won both of their League One games so far, 2-0 against Wigan and Bristol Rovers, and sit top of the third tier table.

Manager Paul Lambert is expecting a thorough test this afternoon, though.

“It’s a tough game, but it’s a tough game for Rochdale,” the Town boss said of this game.

“If we play the way we have been playing and keep that momentum up then hopefully we can get a good result.

“You’ve got to earn everything in football, it doesn’t just come to you really easily. We know the task, we know how hard it will be, we know what we want to do and we’ll go and try and get the result.”