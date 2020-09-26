Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 victory over Rochdale

Toto Nsiala congratulates Gwion Edwards after his goal in the 2-0 victory over Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Ipswich Town beat Rochdale 2-0 at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy Bishop wheels away after scoring Towns opening goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teddy Bishop wheels away after scoring Towns opening goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tomas Holy

A quiet game for the Czech stopper in terms of goalmouth action, but his voice boomed around Portman Road throughout. Dealt with one driven cross well and would have been grateful to see Oli Rathbone’s shot rise over his bar. Saved well from Jake Beesley in the final minutes and is yet to concede this season. 6

Luke Chambers

With Kane Vincent-Young still not ready to return, it’s looking like the skipper will enjoy an extended spell at right-back. He’s always available to team-mates in an attacking sense, usually hugging the touchline, and defended well too. His heading ability was particularly useful as he came inside to clear crosses on a couple of occasions. A solid display. 6

Town goal scorers Gwion Edwards and Teddy Bishop celebrate after Bishops goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town goal scorers Gwion Edwards and Teddy Bishop celebrate after Bishops goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala

This turned out to be another good display for the central defender. It looked a bit of a mixed bag at times as he did well in the physical side of the game – winning headers and loose balls - while not having the greatest afternoon with the ball at his feet with a succession of loose passes. His game was summed up in the second half by a passage of play which saw him lose the ball but recover well to make a thundering tackle and then a good block. He made another good tackle to dispossess Alex Newby before the game was out. He became a one-man blocking machine in the final minutes. 7

James Wilson

Another good display from the former Lincoln man, who never looked flustered and played with calmness throughout. Made two good blocks in the first half and another in the second, with his range of passing excellent as he played balls out to the flanks superbly. There’s real competition in the stands, in the form of Luke Woolfenden, Mark McGuinness, as well as Chambers, but keep this up and the Nsiala/Wilson partnership will be here to stay. 7

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishops goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town players celebrate Teddy Bishops goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Ward

The Irishman is a dependable figure on the left flank and had another solid game today, even if much of the Rochdale threat came down his side. He dealt with that well enough. He got forward to cross on a few occasions in the first half and was involved in the early stages of both goals in the second. 7

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder played some outstanding passes once again in this game as he performed well at the base of the Town midfield. He wasn’t as influential as he has been, while also being a little overrun at times, but that’s not to say he was anything other than a positive influence. 7

Jon Nolan congratulates Teddy Bishop after he had opened the scoring for Town in their 2-0 victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jon Nolan congratulates Teddy Bishop after he had opened the scoring for Town in their 2-0 victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jon Nolan

Another good performance from the midfielder, though not quite to the standard of his previous two in League One. He worked a little deeper in this game as he dropped in to help out Dozzell and, as a result, wasn’t able to influence the game as much in the final third. He had one low shot saved by the Rochdale keeper. 6

Teddy Bishop

Two League One games at Portman Road, two goals for the midfielder. After a quiet outing at Bristol Rovers, the academy graduate was much more involved this time around as he provided two first-half chances for Oli Hawkins before the striker returned the favour after the break to lay on his goal. Bishop fainted a shoulder, drifted away from his man and finished well. After his strike against Wigan he said he needed to add more goals – he’s already delivering. 7

Silencing the critics: Teddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Silencing the critics: Teddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards

Another goal for the Welshman, taking his tally to two for the season. This was similar to his Wigan strike, as he finished well after taking up a good position during an Ipswich attack. He grew into this game in an attacking sense and was always a positive asset to his side. 7

Freddie Sears

A bit of a quiet afternoon for the wideman, though he did have a dinked cross following clever touch cleared off the line and touched the ball on in the build-up to the second goal. Didn’t have too many opportunities to run at defenders or get shots off, which is where he can really make his mark. 5

Freddie Sears crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Freddie Sears crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Oli Hawkins

An impressive first Ipswich start for the striker but he will be disappointed not to have marked it with a goal following a string of first-half chances. He’s about more than goals, though, with his clever lay-offs, hold-up player and aerial ability all proving vital for Ipswich. His neat touch inside for Bishop’s opener is the perfect example of what he can bring to the side. Those previously-mentioned chances saw him header over, have another well-saved by the goalkeeper, hit the outside of the post and see another header cleared off the line. 7

Flynn Downes (for Bishop, 67)

Straight into the thick of the contest after coming off the bench and is clearly eager to impress and make an impression. He may have to continue to be patient if the team keep playing like this. 6

Oliver Hawkins wins the ball as he heads towards goal but he was adjudged to have fouled Paul McShane. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Oliver Hawkins wins the ball as he heads towards goal but he was adjudged to have fouled Paul McShane. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood (for Hawkins, 75)

Dropped out of the side for this one but looked to try and make something happen once he made it onto the pitch. Played one really nice hooked pass which nearly freed Edwards. A goal will do him the world of good. 6

Jack Lankester (for Sears, 75)

Not quite the impact he made last weekend but still a positive performance during his brief time on the pitch. Had one whipped cross which nearly flew into the net off a defender’s head. 6