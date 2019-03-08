Live

Matchday Live: Ipswich look to bounce back from first defeat as Rotherham visit Portman Road.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town take on Rotherham United at Portman Road this evening. The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

The Blues are looking to bounce back after going down to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Accrington on Sunday afternoon.

"You bounce back, that's how you do it but our form has been unbelievable," manager Paul Lambert said.

"We've been in really good form, we're a really good side and we've just been beaten on a given day, which I knew would happen, whether it was going to be here or in 30 games' time.

"I've been involved in football a long, long time. I've lost games and bounced back, bounced back every time.

"If we go another run like we've just been on, we'll be right in the mix. But I'm not going to turn around and say 'We lost one game and everybody's downbeat', nothing like that whatsoever.

"The challenge is there, we'll have a challenge again because we're a big club. Whether we win, lose or draw we're a big club.

"When you lose people say 'Are you disappointed?'. But we're top of the league, I can't be too critical of the team they've been fantastic for me.

"I said a few weeks ago there's got to be a realism. Nobody would ever think that Man City would lose to Norwich or lose to Wolves, but that's football. It's how you bounce back and the good teams always bounce back."