Injury updates on Huws, Adeyemi, Edwards and Harrison ahead of Town's visit to Sheffield United

Emyr Huws and Tom Adeyemi are both on the comeback trail. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Stuart Taylor says Ipswich Town have had to ‘reassess one or two things’ with Emyr Huws as the Welshman continues his battle for fitness.

Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor applauding fans at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor applauding fans at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Huws has not played for the Ipswich first-team since December 2017, when he suffered a knee injury at Middlesbrough, but was on the bench for the senior side in January and played for the Under 23s at the end of March.

Assistant manager Taylor admitted the Blues still need to tread carefully with the talented midfielder, but believes Huws is 'in a good position'.

“We're being careful with Emyr and there's a plan in place for him,” Taylor said.

“It's more difficult with his recovery plan and we're just having to reassess one or two things with him.

Emry Huws started for Town U23s against Sheffield Wednesday at the end of March. Picture: ROSS HALLS Emry Huws started for Town U23s against Sheffield Wednesday at the end of March. Picture: ROSS HALLS

“But we're in a good position and now he's on his rehab programme.”

On Tom Adeyemi, who featured for the Under 23s in their defeat by Nottingham Forest last Monday, Taylor said: “Tom is coming back really well.

“He got a little knock a couple of days ago but hopefully nothing major.”

Tom Adeyemi and Jonas Knudsen during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Tom Adeyemi and Jonas Knudsen during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Ipswich assistant revealed the Blues are dealing with a number of knocks heading into Saturday's visit to Sheffield United, including Gwion Edwards, who appeared to suffer an injury late on in the loss to Swansea.

“There are quite a few (bumps and bruises) from the last couple of games, with two in just four days,” Taylor said.

“There were a few knocks but we should be fine come the game on Saturday, although there are one or two nursing things.

“Gwion has been nursing an injury for the last month or so and has been playing games but not training as much, so there's an element of fatigue there.

“It wasn't so much an injury, more fatigue because he's been keeping himself for games as opposed to training throughout the week.

“He's one we're looking at to see if he's ready for Saturday or not, but he's been digging in deep and we'll see how he is.”

Ellis Harrison hasn't played for Town since February. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ellis Harrison hasn't played for Town since February. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Striker Ellis Harrison hasn't played for the Blues since February due to a back problem, but Taylor believes there is a chance the Welshman could return before the campaign draws to a close.

“He's got a back problem and is seeing a specialist at this moment in time. We're waiting to hear back on that and there's probably three lads in that situation at this moment in time.

“We're hopeful they will be in contention.

“(Playing again this season) is a strong possibility.”