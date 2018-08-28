Opinion

Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town suffer home heartbreak once again

Alan Judge and James Bree at the final whistle in the defeat by Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bartosz Bialkowski makes a crucial early save. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Bartosz Bialkowski makes a crucial early save. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Made a good save with his legs to keep Fletcher’s effort out in the first-half before beating Forestieri’s shot away with two hands late in the opening period. Was solid throughout and had little chance with the goal. Commanded his box well aside from one ball in which he spilled and then recovered. 6

Sam Hutchinson (left) brings down Collin Quaner as the German's second half run is halted. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Sam Hutchinson (left) brings down Collin Quaner as the German's second half run is halted. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

James Bree

Straight in for his Ipswich debut, just two days after signing, and looked a little nervous on the right side of the Ipswich defence in the first period. Some of his decision-making was questionable but he grew into the game well and showed his ability on the ball and in the final third. 5

Matthew Pennington

Looked to take on the extra responsibility in defence in the absence of both Luke Chambers and James Collins. Defended well in the air and held the line together, while also threatening from set pieces. A real plus for Ipswich that he remained with the club despite deadline day interest from Derby. 7

Goal keeping coach Jimmy Walker picked up a yellow card from referee Oliver Langford, following the goal by Sheffield Wednesday in their 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Goal keeping coach Jimmy Walker picked up a yellow card from referee Oliver Langford, following the goal by Sheffield Wednesday in their 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala

In for his first Championship start since October 20 and played well in the main despite being sidelined for so long. Made two good blocks in the first half and continued to do so in the second, but was again held back by lapses in concentration. Very lucky to get away with one after going to sleep and allowing Forestieri in behind. But, given how long it was since his last game, this was a good display. 6

Myles Kenlock

Played well for much of the contest but, sadly, could perhaps have given more of a challenge to Adam Reach as he got in behind and pulled the ball back for Joao’s goal. That aside, he defended well and got forward whenever possible. 5

Toto Nsiala pictured at the final whistle in Towns 1-0 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Toto Nsiala pictured at the final whistle in Towns 1-0 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Cole Skuse

More minutes in his legs as he looks to get back to full fitness following his recent knee surgery. Still showing signs of rustiness but looking more and more like he’s up to full speed. Saw a lot of the ball and used it positively when possible, bringing Bishop into the game. One neat flick which led to a chance for Alan Judge. 5

Flynn Downes

Kept his head well in a game where the referee allowed play to go on in the face of some heavy challenges in midfield. His passing has improved throughout this season, while he also offers some much-needed grit in the middle of the field. 5

Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teddy Bishop

On an afternoon where Ipswich struggled to create in the final third, Bishop was the bright spark for the 75 minutes he was on the field. He scored a hat-trick for the Under 23s on Monday and showed the same drive and determination in this game, looking to make something whenever possible. He tired, understandably, but this was a good display. 7

Alan Judge

Popped up in pockets all over the pitch. Should maybe have done better with the shot he fired over following good work with Keane and Skuse, while his set-pieces were a danger. Doesn’t offer the width a winger would and looks to come inside, but that in turn made space for Kenlock and Bree to attack. 5

Matthew Pennington rises high and wins the ball in this battle with Steven Fletcher. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Matthew Pennington rises high and wins the ball in this battle with Steven Fletcher. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears

Dragged an early shot wide as he tried to fire home from outside the box. Was up and down all afternoon and made some good runs not picked up on by his team-mates. Combined well with Kenlock. 5

Collin Quaner

Huffed and puffed up front but never really had a sight of goal. Does his best work in the channels but that was not in evidence enough today, while he didn’t provide the Wednesday defence with enough of a physical challenge. Was replaced after taking an almighty whack into the advertising hoardings. 3

Flynn Downes wins the ball ahead of Fernando Forestieri in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes wins the ball ahead of Fernando Forestieri in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will Keane (for Quaner, 55)

Added some quality off the bench. Pressed high, held the ball up well and brought others into play in the final third. The ball just wouldn’t drop for him in the box on a couple of occasions. Ipswich claimed a foul on the striker in the lead up to the Wednesday goal. 7

Trevoh Chalobah (for Bishop 74)

Like Keane, Chalobah’s introduction off the bench brought about some of the Blues’ best moments. He got forward well and pressed Wednesday high. 6

Ellis Harrison (for Downes, 90+2)

Had little impact after coming on after the Wednesday goal.