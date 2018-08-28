Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday classic games: FA Cup win and a five-goal thriller

Toto Nsiala and the rest of the Ipswich defence show their disbelief at being shown the red card as the Blues lost 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday in August 2018 Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday down the years at Portman Road, including an FA Cup win and five-goal thriller at Portman Road

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pablo Counago celebrates one of his two goals as Town beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Portman Road in October 2002 Pablo Counago celebrates one of his two goals as Town beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Portman Road in October 2002

LAST TIME: Toto Nsiala scored his first Town goal but was later controversially sent off as the Blues lost 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday in August.

Alan Lee celebrates his second goal as Town beat Sheffiled Wednesday 4-1 at Portman Road in August 2007 Alan Lee celebrates his second goal as Town beat Sheffiled Wednesday 4-1 at Portman Road in August 2007

COUNAGO BRACE: Two first half Pablo Counago goals saw the Blues to a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road in October 2002 as the short-lived Tony Mowbray era got off to a winning start.

Luke Chambers celebrates his goal with Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears as Town beat Sheffiled Wednesday 2-1 at Portman Road in February 2015 Luke Chambers celebrates his goal with Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears as Town beat Sheffiled Wednesday 2-1 at Portman Road in February 2015

FIVE-GOAL THRILLER: Alan Lee scored twice as Town romped to a 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road in August 2007.

FA CUP WIN: George Burley was among the scorers as the Blues knocked Sheffield Wednesday out of the FA Cup to progress FA Cup sixth round in March 1985.

FIGHT BACK: Town came from behind to beat the Owls 2-1 to claim all three points at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Daryl Murphy and Luke Chambers in February 2015.

PLAYED FOR BOTH; Dominic Iorfa spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Ipswich, where he made 21 appearances during his spell at the club and on January transfer deadline day, he joined Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee from Wolves.